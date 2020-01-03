In Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / By Danny Tan / 3 January 2020 7:09 pm / 0 comments

Yet another set of Proton X50 spyshots, just like the other ones appearing every week now, right? Appears so at first glance, but upon closer inspection, the camouflaged mule you see here is wearing a different grille – yup, that’s Proton’s Infinite Weave grille, as introduced by the X70.

Previous sightings of the upcoming Proton X50 had Geely’s signature “Expanding Cosmos” grille. The smaller sibling to the X70 will be based on the Geely Binyue, but we’re expecting minor styling differences, starting with the Infinite Weave grille insert seen here. Of course, when the X50 finally surfaces – probably towards the end of 2020 – it will wear Proton’s new round logo as well.

Other than that, the rest of the well-proportioned crossover is similar to what we’ve seen before – highlights include slightly OTT quad exhaust pipes, an elaborate looking spoiler and large wheels, which should be 18 inches in diameter.

In China, the Geely Binyue comes with a choice of two turbocharged engines – a 1.0L three-cylinder with 134 hp/205 Nm (paired exclusively to a six-speed manual) and a 1.5L four-pot with 174 hp/255 Nm. The latter can be had with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and this set-up should be the one we’ll be getting. In its home market, Geely also sells a plug-in hybrid version of the Binyue.

Here’s how the X50/Binyue stacks up against a field of familiar SUV benchmarks, on paper.

