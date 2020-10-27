While we’ve previously compared the kit on the Proton X50 variants, the full specifications and equipment on all the four available versions haven’t been fully outlined until today with the official introduction of the SUV. Our launch report has delved into the car in great detail, but let’s take a closer look at the exact differences between the Standard, Executive, Premium and Flagship.
Proton X50 Standard – RM79,200 OTR without insurance, with SST exemption
This is the base model in the range, but as you’ll see in the specs list further down, the entry-level X50 is well kitted. The car wasn’t available for photos at press time, but it does look almost identical to the silver-coloured Executive seen in our live photo set here.
Aside from the lack of front fog lamps and front parking sensors, the Standard adheres to the look of the range further afield. Styling features include full LED projector headlamps, a gloss black grille with red outline, a lower splitter with carbon-fibre print and silver 17-inch wheels with Giti tyres. At the back, the Standard gets the same rear spoiler, LED tail lights and quad-exhaust pipes, adorned with a carbon-fibre print rear diffuser.
Inside, the variant comes with a polyurethane steering wheel and full black fabric seat upholstery with contrast stitching, and it is the only variant in the model range fitted with four airbags. These are the primary interior differences from the Executive.
Otherwise, like with the latter, you’ll find an all-black dashboard, a traditional analogue instrument cluster with a small colour screen, cruise control, keyless entry, push-start ignition, and it even comes with remote engine start.
Other things shared between the Standard and Executive variants include an electronic parking brake with auto hold, manually-adjustable driver’s seat, four speakers, manual air-conditioning with a N95 cabin filter and dedicated rear air vents as well as three USB chargers and a reverse camera.
The Standard gets the same engine as the Executive and Premium, in this case a 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbocharged with multi-point fuel injection called the 1.5T PFI, designated as the 1.5L T in this application. Output for the unit is 150 PS (or 147 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 226 Nm, available from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm.
It’s paired with a seven-speed (wet) dual-clutch automatic transmission, driving the front wheels. The gearbox, which is found across the entire X50 range, has a manual mode, but no paddle shifters, as the X50 doesn’t come with them. Three drive modes – Normal, Eco and Sport – are available.
Proton X50 Executive – RM84,800, OTR without insurance, with SST exemption
The X50 Executive, which is priced at RM84,200 on-the-road without insurance (with SST exemption), making it RM5,000 more than the Standard, adds on front parking sensors, LED fog lamps and an automatic function for the headlamps. Inside, there’s a leather-wrapped steering wheel, full black leatherette (faux leather) upholstery and two additional airbags to make it a count of six.
Like the Standard, the Executive comes with a smaller eight-inch touchscreen central display. It supports “Hi Proton” voice commands, online navigation through AMAP, online music streaming through Joox. There’s also Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, along with a reverse camera.
Proton X50 Premium – RM93,200 OTR without insurance, with SST exemption
Next, we come to the second-highest model in the range, and the Premium – which is priced at RM93,200 with SST exemption until December 31, 2020 – dresses the SUV further with red brake callipers and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels fitted with Continental UltraContact 6 tyres. The variant is also equipped with silver-coloured roof rails and front welcome lamps on the side mirrors.
Inside, the Premium features a two-tone interior, with a lot of dark red contrast tones found on the dashboard’s top panel, the door cards and centre armrest. The leatherette upholstery for the seats also gets dressed in a two-tone scheme, complete with red contrast stitching.
Additional kit for the variant includes a power adjustable driver’s seat and a full digital instrument cluster, complete with different themes for the three driving modes.
The centre touchscreen also gains display acreage, and the 10.25-inch widescreen unit adds on extra functionalities for the “Hi Proton” voice commands, including that for controlling window operation. The Premium also adds on Proton Link app connectivity, where you can lock/unlock or start the car to set the air-condition on remotely via your smartphone.
Speaking of air-conditioning, the Premium makes the shift to automatic climate control, although it’s a single-zone system. Elsewhere, the audio system’s loudspeaker count goes up from four to six, and a tyre-pressure monitoring system finds its way on. You also get a full set of cameras for the 360-degree parking camera system.
Another change is with the window controls – you now get auto up for all windows with the Premium. The lower variants get auto down for all windows, but auto up only for the driver.
Proton X50 Flagship – RM103,300 OTR without insurance, with SST exemption
The Flagship is priced at RM103,300 (with SST exemption until December 31), which makes it RM10,100 more than the Premium version. While that’s quite a big gap, it’s made up by the long list of features that are exclusive to it.
It’s the only model in the range to feature a slightly different engine – it’s still a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-pot, but one with a direct-injection system. The 1.5 litre TD mill (known as the 1.5L TGDi on the SUV) ups the output to 177 PS (or 174 hp) at 5,000 rpm and 255 Nm from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm, which is 27 PS and 29 Nm more than the 1.5 litre PFI seen on the other three variants.
Externally, it’s easily distinguishable from the other three X50 versions by its two-tone exterior, courtesy of its black roof and black side mirror caps, and if you get close up, by its TGDi badging on the sides. Inside, extra bits are a full panoramic sunroof with a powered sunblind cover and an auto-dimming rear view mirror, as well as automatic rain-sensing wipers.
The most significant parts are all tucked away from sight, save for an extra camera behind the windscreen and a radar mounted on the bumper. These are part of the variant’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) in its suite.
Other items in the ADAS set include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, active lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, auto high beam and auto-park assist. As previously reported, the X50 has a full five-star ASEAN NCAP crash safety rating, and this is for all four variants available, since the crash tests were carried out on the Standard.
Finally, exterior colour options, and there are six colours to choose from. However, not all the shades are available for all the variants. The Standard can only be had in Snow White, Armour Silver and Ocean Blue, while the Executive adds on the option of Jet Grey and Citric Orange to make it five. Meanwhile, Passion Red is exclusive to the Premium and Flagship, which both get the full six colour options.
The Proton X50 comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, five-years 1GB per month free data package and three times free labour service. At today’s launch, the company announced that it will offer five times free labour service for the first 30,000 units of the X50.
Here’s the complete specification breakdown of all four X50 variants, and you can also compare the SUV side-by-side on CarBase.my.
2020 Proton X50 1.5T Standard – RM79,200
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.5T PFI 1.5 litre engine
- 1,477 cc multi-point injection, turbocharged three-cylinder
- 150 PS (or 147 hp) at 5,500 rpm
- 226 Nm from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm
- Seven-speed (wet) dual-clutch automatic transmission with manual mode (no paddle shifters)
- Three drive modes (Normal, Eco and Sport)
- Front-wheel drive
- Ventilated brake discs (front), solid discs (rear)
- Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold function
- MacPherson strut (front), torsion beam (rear) suspension
- 45 litre fuel tank capacity
- 6.5 litres per 100 km fuel consumption
- 1,325 kg kerb weight
Exterior
- 17-inch alloy wheels (silver) with 215/60 profile tyres
- LED projector headlamps
- LED daytime running lights
- LED tail lights
- Gloss black grille with red outline
- Front lower splitter with carbon-fibre print
- Rear spoiler
- Quad-exhaust pipes, rear diffuser with carbon-fibre print
Interior
- Black fabric upholstery with grey contrast stitching
- Grey headliner
- Manual front seat adjustment
- Manual air-conditioning
- Urethane steering wheel with control switches
- Standard meter instrument cluster
- Cruise control with speed limiter
- Keyless entry, push-start ignition
- Remote engine start
- Rear air-con vents
- Eight-inch (8.0) touchscreen infotainment system with GKUI 19
- Voice command, navigation, online weather foreceast/ Joox music streaming
- 4G and WiFi, smartphone and Bluetooth connectivity
- Four loudspeakers
- Three USB ports (one data, two charging)
- N95 cabin filter
- 330 litres boot space
Safety
- Four airbags (front and side)
- Electronic stability control (ESC) and traction control
- ABS, EBD, brake assist
- Hill hold assist, hill descent control
- Reverse camera
- Four rear parking sensors
Colours
- Snow White, Armour Silver, Ocean Blue
2020 Proton X50 1.5T Executive – RM84,800
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- 1,345 kg kerb weight
Exterior
- Automatic headlamps
- Front LED fog lamps
Interior
- Black leatherette faux leather upholstery with grey contrast stitching
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with function control switches
Safety
- Six airbags (front, side, curtain)
- Two front parking sensors
Colours
- As above, adds on Jet Grey and Citric Orange
2020 Proton X50 1.5T Premium – RM93,200
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- 1,350 kg kerb weight
Exterior
- 18-inch alloy wheels (dual-tone) with 215/55 profile tyres
- Red-coloured brake callipers
- Roof rails (silver)
Interior
- Black and red leatherette faux leather upholstery with red contrast stitching
- Black headliner
- Dual-tone black and red interior
- Six-way powered driver’s seat
- Single-zone auto air-conditioning
- Full-colour LCD digital instrument cluster
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit
- Additional voice functions for GKUI 19 interface
- Two additional tweeters, total six loudspeakers
- Proton Link App compatibility (vehicle status, remote control)
Safety
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- 360-degree camera
Colours
- As above, adds on Passion Red
2020 Proton X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship – RM103,300
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- 1.5 TD 1.5 litre engine
- 1,477 cc direct-injection, turbocharged three-cylinder
- 177 PS (or 174 hp) at 5,500 rpm
- 255 Nm from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm
- 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds
- 6.4 litres per 100 km fuel consumption
- 1,370 kg kerb weight
Exterior
- Dual-tone exterior (black roof and pillars, side mirror caps)
- Automatic rain-sensing wipers
Interior
- Panoramic sunroof, powered sunblind cover
- Automatic dimming rear-view mirror
Safety
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW) with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go function
- Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Intelligent high-beam control
- Auto Park Assist
- Two additional front parking sensors, total four
