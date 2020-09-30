In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 30 September 2020 12:57 pm / 6 comments

From the first media preview of the Proton X50, we know that the range-topping Flagship variant is the only one out of four offered that comes as standard with a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Now, the national car brand is going into detail about the individual features that are part of the suite, as part of a second preview for members of the media happening today. If you’re still curious about how much it will cost you to get the fully-laden X50, sorry, you’ll have to wait for the official launch for that bit of info.

First up, the ADAS suite includes a blind spot information system, which is something that most people are familiar with. In essence, when a vehicle is detected in the X50’s blind spot, an LED indicator in the side mirrors first provides a visual warning to the driver. Should the driver engage the turn signal while another vehicle is still in the blind spot, said indicator will start blinking and an audible warning will be activated to again, warn the driver.

Next up, there’s intelligent high beam control, which is capable of switching between high and low beam when there are other vehicles nearby, preventing the car’s LED headlamps from blinding oncoming drivers or those ahead of the X50. This is automatically activated when a sensor detects low ambient light and when the SUV is travelling at speeds of 40 km/h and higher.

Meanwhile, the car’s forward collision warning (FCW) system operates in three stages and according to three levels of sensitivity (low, medium and high). At the first stage, a visual warning is displayed on the instrument cluster when the system detects the car is at a potentially unsafe distance from the vehicle ahead.

Should the driver insist on closing the gap even further, pre-collision warning kicks into action, providing both audio and visual alerts, including a reminder to the driver to begin engaging the brakes. The final level is acute warning brake, and that is when the system actively applies to brake to prevent or mitigate a crash.

This works with the car’s autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system, which activates emergency brake assist if the driver fails to respond in a timely fashion to the FCW alerts or if insufficient braking force is applied. The system works at speeds between 4-150 km/h in situations involving moving vehicles, and up to 80 km/h with stationary vehicles. It can also detect pedestrians, although this works at speeds of up to 70 km/h only.

Another system that is part of the ADAS suite is lane departure warning (LDW), which monitors the position of the car relative to the road lane markings, and alerts the driver via an audio cue or steering vibration when he or she unintentionally veers out of lane. The X50 Flagship also has lane keep assist (LKA) that builds upon LDW, actively turning the steering wheel through electric power steering torque control to get you back in lane.

The radar sensors used for FCW and AEB, along with LKA, are also used for the car’s adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, as well as intelligent cruise control, with both being Level 2 autonomous driving systems that we explain in a separate post.

With all these features onboard, the X50 Flagship certainly appears to be pretty well covered when it comes to active safety systems, even exceeding certain premium models. We reckon the range-topper will be quite a popular choice among car buyers, but the question remains: how much are you pricing it, Proton?

