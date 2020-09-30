In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / 30 September 2020 12:13 pm / 2 comments

One of the main draws of the range-topping variant of the Proton X50, the Flagship, is the Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), which adds a host of impressive safety features. One of the features you won’t even find on the X70 is Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), which goes above and beyond the larger (and presumably more expensive) model’s adaptive cruise control.

The system is classified as a Level 2 semi-autonomous driving feature, providing partial acceleration, braking and steering assistance in certain driving conditions. It bundles in adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, and lane keeping assist, enabling the car to maintain a set distance from a preceding vehicle and stay in the centre of its lane, at speeds of up to 150 km/h.

Adaptive cruise control is improved over the X70 with the addition of a stop and go function, which will allow the X50 to follow the vehicle in front in braking to a complete stop. If the stop is less than three seconds, the car will automatically resume acceleration without any input from the driver. Most other systems of this type require the driver to press a button (or briefly touch the accelerator) to get moving again if the stop is any longer than that; we assume it will be the same case here.

Other new functions of adaptive cruise control include an overtaking assist mode (which will accelerate in preparation of an overtake if the driver uses the indicators) and curve deceleration control.

As the name suggests, lane centring assist helps the driver keep the car in the centre of its lane. As mentioned earlier, it only provides partial steering assistance, so the driver must keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times. The system will sound a warning and display a message on the instrument cluster if it detects that the driver has taken their hands off.

We should point out that ICC will only assist in driving the car, so at no point should you be doing anything other than focusing on the road ahead. The system is not foolproof – the onus will still be on you to maintain full control of the car, and if you get into an accident when using ICC, you will still need to take full responsibility. In other words, don’t use this as an excuse to use your phone while driving.

Aside from the ADAS functions, the Flagship will also get features such as a two-tone exterior, LED headlights, 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, faux leather upholstery, a digital instrument display, and the latest GKUI 19 infotainment system with a 10.25-inch touchscreen.

It will also be powered by the most potent engine – a 1.5 litre turbocharged and direct-injected three-cylinder developing 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm, paired to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. Other models will get a port-injected version of the mill, with outputs of 150 PS and 226 Nm. All variants come with front-wheel drive.

