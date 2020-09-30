In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / 30 September 2020 10:09 am / 0 comments

Ahead of the impending launch of its X50, Proton is holding a short media test drive of the highly-anticipated B-segment SUV. Our man Hafriz Shah is at the scene and will bring you his first impressions of the car (which he’s buying, by the way), but for now, we’re bringing you news as they come from the event.

One titbit that the national carmaker has revealed is that it has made some tweaks to the suspension. The company claims that it has improved both ride comfort and the handling of the car which, given its track record in the area, is a very believable claim.

Adjustments include revised spring and damper rates as well as a new anti-roll bar. The electric power steering system has also been retuned for the local market and will come with four different modes, presumably with differing control weights.

The Proton X50 is now open for booking, with four variants to choose from. Based on the Geely Binyue/Coolray, it will be available with features such as the latest GKUI 19 infotainment system, remote engine start and Level 2 semi-autonomous driving. Two 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine options will be offered – a 150 PS/226 Nm port-injected variant and a 177 PS/255 Nm direct-injected version.

