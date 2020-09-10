In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 10 September 2020 3:11 pm / 0 comments

The 2020 Proton X70 was launched in Brunei on September 6, making the kingdom the first export market for the upgraded Malaysian-made X70, which was launched here in February this year. Brunei was also the first export destination for the CBU Proton X70.

The 2020 Proton X70 will be available in Brunei in three variants – Standard, Executive and Premium X – and the specs are the same as in Malaysia. The 1.8L turbo engine still produces 181 hp at 5,500 rpm, but thanks to the new seven-speed DCT gearbox, peak torque has been bumped up to 300 Nm from 1,750 to 4,000 rpm, 15 Nm more than before. The DCT replaces the six-speed torque converter automatic from the CBU cars. All variants are 2WD now.

Locally, since its launch in February, the CKD X70 has been delivered to 12,732 new owners up to the end of August. With this, Proton claims 25.9% of the total Malaysian SUV market. In Brunei, the previous CBU X70 was ranked in the top three in its segment despite not having a full year of sales.

“Proton is excited the Malaysian-made 2020 Proton X70 has been launched in its first export market as exports will play an increasingly important role in growing our sales. With its combination of innovative features and comprehensive list of safety equipment, we believe the X70 will gain support from car buyers not only in Brunei – where it has already attracted a strong following – but also wherever it is sold around the world,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.

Where next for the Tanjung Malim-assembled X70?

GALLERY: 2020 Proton X70