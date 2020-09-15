In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 15 September 2020 5:00 pm / 4 comments

So finally, the Proton X50. You’ve read our media preview report for full details and everything you need to know about Proton’s new SUV, now here’s a spec-by-spec breakdown of the four available variants 1.5T Standard, 1.5T Executive, 1.5T Premium and the 1.5 TGDi Flagship. Yes, the range-topper is called Flagship.

Before we start with the specs in point form, here’s a recap on the much-anticipated new SUV. If the Proton X70 is based on the Geely Boyue, its smaller sibling here is based on the Geely Binyue, also known as the Geely Coolray in some markets.

There’s no big difference between the Binyue and the X50 in terms of design – aside from the conversion from left-hand-drive to our right-hand-drive format, Geely’s “expanding cosmos” grille has been replaced by Proton’s “Infinite Weave” grille, which is rendered in gloss black and houses the new round Proton logo. There’s a red pinstripe “cradling” all of the above.

The “uncaged” tiger badge – revealed in September 2019 – is also found on the wheels and steering wheel. The rear end has the Proton script on the tailgate chrome garnish, while “Proton Full LED” text can be seen on the side of the LED headlamps, which are standard across the board along with quad tailpipes, which are real.

Inside, the speaker grilles have the Infinite Weave motif. Geely’s repetitive G pattern can still be found in the tiniest of places, almost Easter egg-like.

Size-wise, the X50 is very obviously smaller than the X70, and the figures confirm this. At 4,330 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,609 mm tall, the X50 is 139 mm shorter, 31 mm narrower and 85 mm lower than its bigger sibling. Its 2,600 mm wheelbase is 70 mm shorter the the X70’s.

As far as B-segment SUVs go, the X50 is 4 mm shorter, 10 mm wider and 4 mm taller than the Honda HR-V, with a 10 mm shorter wheelbase. In other words, they’re around the same size, although this won’t be obvious when you see the X50 in the metal.

Four variants will be available, and the X50 range will have two engines. The 1.5 TGDi Flagship is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine developed by Geely and Volvo. This direct-injection unit makes 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm.

In the Standard, Executive and Premium variants, the “1.5T” engine is a port-injected version of the engine, which we’re seeing for the first time anywhere. Unique to Malaysia and the X50 for now, this unit puts out around 150 PS and 226 Nm. All X50s have a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission sending power to the front wheels – like the CKD X70, there’s no AWD here.

Like the Binyue, the X50 rides on Geely’s B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA), and features MacPherson strut suspension at the front and a torsion beam at the rear. Proton says that the X50, which will roll out of its Tanjung Malim plant, has 406 unique parts compared to the LHD Geely, and that local content is 40%. Around 70 local vendors are involved in this project, and Proton is looking to purchase RM2 billion of parts per year.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the four variants on offer, and the differences in spec. However, bear in mind that the full spec sheet is not out yet and Proton has so far only showed us the 1.5 TGDI Flagship variant. All the images here are of the range-topper.

2020 Proton X50 1.5T Standard

Gets as standard:

1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder MPI engine

Around 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque

Seven-speed (wet) dual-clutch automatic transmission with manual mode (no paddle shifters)

Four airbags (front and side)

LED headlamps and DRLs

17-inch alloy wheels

Quad exhaust pipes

Full carbon fibre-print bodykit

Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

Fabric seats

Rear air con vents

Digital instrument cluster

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with GKUI 19

Reverse camera

2020 Proton X50 1.5T Executive

Adds on:

Six airbags (front, side, curtain)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Automatic headlamps

Front fog lamps

Leatherette seats

2020 Proton X50 1.5T Premium

Adds on:

Tyre pressure monitoring system

18-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers

Powered driver’s seat

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with GKUI 19

360-degree camera

2020 Proton X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship

Adds on:

1.5 litre turbocharged direct injection three-cylinder engine

177 PS and 255 Nm of torque

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Dual-tone exterior (black roof and pillars)

Panoramic sunroof

Six colours are available, and they are Snow White, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Ocean Blue, Citric Orange and Passion Red. We have edited images that reflect the X50’s colour options below – do check them out and visualise.

Order books for the Proton X50 open tomorrow (September 16) and you can put your name down for one for RM500. Proton says that there will be a “City Preview” of the new model from September 19, so stay tuned for the chance to see the car in person.

