12 February 2020

The CKD locally-assembled 2020 Proton X70 has just been launched, and you would have read all about it in our comprehensive launch report. Although this isn’t the Boyue Pro facelift, there’s a fair bit that’s new, including powertrain changes as well as new comfort and convenience features.

Under the hood is the same 1.8 litre T-GDI turbocharged engine with 184 PS of power and 300 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 4,000 rpm. The max torque rating is up by 15 Nm – it was previously 285 Nm from 1,700 to 4,400 rpm. The big news under the hood however is the new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. As used in Geely and Volvo models, this wet DCT is claimed to have class-leading efficiency – full story on the new gearbox here.

There are four variants and they are the Standard 2WD, Executive 2WD, Premium 2WD and Premium 2WD X. The Executive AWD, previously the sole variant with all-wheel drive, has been dropped due to low demand. Design wise, only the new round Proton logo on the grille is new. Also, the welcome lights for the front doors (puddle lamps) project the new logo.

Inside, it’s pretty much the same as before save for the new logo on the steering wheel boss and a new gear selector with a prominent P button. New equipment include a recline function for the rear seats, a powered tailgate (Executive) and front ventilated seats (Executive onwards). The powered tailgate gets a foot sensor from the Premium onwards.

As for colours, five options – Snow White, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Cinnamon Brown and Ruby Red (replaces the previous Flame Red) are available. There’s also a sixth and new Space Grey colour that reserved for the Premium and Premium X. Buyers of the Standard will only get a choice of white, silver and (Jet) grey.

The CKD 2020 Proton X70 is priced from RM94,800 for the Standard (RM5k cheaper), rising to RM106,800 for the Executive (RM3k cheaper). The Premium is yours for RM119,800, but if you want the panoramic sunroof, pay RM122,800 for the Premium X (RM1k cheaper). Prices are on-the-road excluding insurance. Here’s the spec-by-spec breakdown.

2020 Proton X70 Standard 2WD – RM94,800

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.8 litre T-GDI DOHC engine

1,799 cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol

184 PS (181 hp) at 5,500 rpm, 300 Nm from 1,750 to 4,000 rpm

Seven-speed (wet) dual-clutch automatic transmission with manual mode

Three drive modes – Normal, Eco and Sport

Electronic power assisted steering with Normal and Sport modes

Electronic parking brake

MacPherson struts (front), multi-link with stabiliser bar (rear)

Ventilated brake discs (front), solid discs (rear)

Exterior

Halogen projector headlamps with automatic on/off function

LED rear combination taillights

LED front fog lamps

17-inch alloy wheels with 225/65 profile tyres

Electronic power-folding side mirrors

Keyless entry

Interior

Black leather-wrapped steering wheel with on-wheel controls

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment

Seven-inch LCD instrument cluster display

Push-button start

Electronic power windows with anti-trap for driver-side window

Black fabric seats and upholstery

Manually-adjustable front seats

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Rear seat recline

Automatic dual-zone climate control with rear vents and air purification system

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with voice command, online music streaming, navigation, smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth and 4G Wi-Fi hotspot

Proton Link App to check vehicle status, remote functionality

Six speakers

Six USB ports – one for data, five for charging

Tonneau cover

18-inch steel spare wheel with 155/85 profile tyre

Safety

Six airbags (front, side and curtain)

Rear seat Isofix child seat anchors with top tethers

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

Brake Assist

Auto brake hold

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Traction control

Hill Hold Assist (HHA)

Hill Descent Control (HDC)

Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)

Four rear parking sensors

Reverse camera

2020 Proton X70 Executive 2WD – RM106,800

Adds on:

Exterior

LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRL)

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

18-inch alloy wheels with 225/60 profile tyres

Powered tailgate

Interior

Ventilated front seats

Auto-dimming rear view mirror

Front welcome and footwell lamps

Leatherette seats

Eight speakers

Safety

Two front parking sensors

360-degree camera

2020 Proton X70 Premium 2WD – RM119,800

Adds on:

Exterior

19-inch alloy wheels with 225/55 profile tyres

Powered tailgate with foot sensor

Interior

Black Nappa leather multi-function steering wheel

Remote open/close all windows and sunroof

Electronic power windows with anti-trap for all windows

Brown Nappa leather seats and upholstery

Eight-way powered front driver’s seat (with lumbar support), four-way powered front passenger seat (with additional ‘boss’ shoulder switches)

Additional voice command functionality for the infotainment system

Nine speakers (with amplifier and subwoofer)

Safety

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)

Door Opening Warning System (DOW)

Intelligent High Beam Control (HBC)

Four front parking sensors

2020 Proton X70 Premium X 2WD – RM122,800

Panoramic sunroof

Adds on:

