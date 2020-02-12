The CKD locally-assembled 2020 Proton X70 has just been launched, and you would have read all about it in our comprehensive launch report. Although this isn’t the Boyue Pro facelift, there’s a fair bit that’s new, including powertrain changes as well as new comfort and convenience features.
Under the hood is the same 1.8 litre T-GDI turbocharged engine with 184 PS of power and 300 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 4,000 rpm. The max torque rating is up by 15 Nm – it was previously 285 Nm from 1,700 to 4,400 rpm. The big news under the hood however is the new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. As used in Geely and Volvo models, this wet DCT is claimed to have class-leading efficiency – full story on the new gearbox here.
There are four variants and they are the Standard 2WD, Executive 2WD, Premium 2WD and Premium 2WD X. The Executive AWD, previously the sole variant with all-wheel drive, has been dropped due to low demand. Design wise, only the new round Proton logo on the grille is new. Also, the welcome lights for the front doors (puddle lamps) project the new logo.
Inside, it’s pretty much the same as before save for the new logo on the steering wheel boss and a new gear selector with a prominent P button. New equipment include a recline function for the rear seats, a powered tailgate (Executive) and front ventilated seats (Executive onwards). The powered tailgate gets a foot sensor from the Premium onwards.
As for colours, five options – Snow White, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Cinnamon Brown and Ruby Red (replaces the previous Flame Red) are available. There’s also a sixth and new Space Grey colour that reserved for the Premium and Premium X. Buyers of the Standard will only get a choice of white, silver and (Jet) grey.
The CKD 2020 Proton X70 is priced from RM94,800 for the Standard (RM5k cheaper), rising to RM106,800 for the Executive (RM3k cheaper). The Premium is yours for RM119,800, but if you want the panoramic sunroof, pay RM122,800 for the Premium X (RM1k cheaper). Prices are on-the-road excluding insurance. Here’s the spec-by-spec breakdown.
2020 Proton X70 Standard 2WD – RM94,800
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.8 litre T-GDI DOHC engine
- 1,799 cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol
- 184 PS (181 hp) at 5,500 rpm, 300 Nm from 1,750 to 4,000 rpm
- Seven-speed (wet) dual-clutch automatic transmission with manual mode
- Three drive modes – Normal, Eco and Sport
- Electronic power assisted steering with Normal and Sport modes
- Electronic parking brake
- MacPherson struts (front), multi-link with stabiliser bar (rear)
- Ventilated brake discs (front), solid discs (rear)
Exterior
- Halogen projector headlamps with automatic on/off function
- LED rear combination taillights
- LED front fog lamps
- 17-inch alloy wheels with 225/65 profile tyres
- Electronic power-folding side mirrors
- Keyless entry
Interior
- Black leather-wrapped steering wheel with on-wheel controls
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment
- Seven-inch LCD instrument cluster display
- Push-button start
- Electronic power windows with anti-trap for driver-side window
- Black fabric seats and upholstery
- Manually-adjustable front seats
- 60:40 split-folding rear seats
- Rear seat recline
- Automatic dual-zone climate control with rear vents and air purification system
- Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with voice command, online music streaming, navigation, smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth and 4G Wi-Fi hotspot
- Proton Link App to check vehicle status, remote functionality
- Six speakers
- Six USB ports – one for data, five for charging
- Tonneau cover
- 18-inch steel spare wheel with 155/85 profile tyre
Safety
- Six airbags (front, side and curtain)
- Rear seat Isofix child seat anchors with top tethers
- Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
- Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)
- Brake Assist
- Auto brake hold
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Traction control
- Hill Hold Assist (HHA)
- Hill Descent Control (HDC)
- Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
- Four rear parking sensors
- Reverse camera
2020 Proton X70 Executive 2WD – RM106,800
Adds on:
Exterior
- LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRL)
- Automatic rain-sensing wipers
- 18-inch alloy wheels with 225/60 profile tyres
- Powered tailgate
Interior
- Ventilated front seats
- Auto-dimming rear view mirror
- Front welcome and footwell lamps
- Leatherette seats
- Eight speakers
Safety
- Two front parking sensors
- 360-degree camera
2020 Proton X70 Premium 2WD – RM119,800
Adds on:
Exterior
- 19-inch alloy wheels with 225/55 profile tyres
- Powered tailgate with foot sensor
Interior
- Black Nappa leather multi-function steering wheel
- Remote open/close all windows and sunroof
- Electronic power windows with anti-trap for all windows
- Brown Nappa leather seats and upholstery
- Eight-way powered front driver’s seat (with lumbar support), four-way powered front passenger seat (with additional ‘boss’ shoulder switches)
- Additional voice command functionality for the infotainment system
- Nine speakers (with amplifier and subwoofer)
Safety
- Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
- Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Door Opening Warning System (DOW)
- Intelligent High Beam Control (HBC)
- Four front parking sensors
2020 Proton X70 Premium X 2WD – RM122,800
Adds on:
Interior
- Panoramic sunroof
Comments
As above. Ha ha ha ha ha ha.
Malaysians are shocked!!!
People will no rather buy Honda because of quality and aftersales is very cheapskate. This City Turbo definitely no AEB, no land departure warning, no blind spot monitor and etc. Rather buy other b segment car that has more safety features and more reliable
Even the rich buys X70. Seen many of these car with exclusive number plates that would usually be on luxury cars. Kudos to Proton for attracting these type of customers.
With only 11K units sold in 2019 (25k bookings delivered in 2019 were.actually bookings in 2018), it will be a challenging time for Proton.
Perodua Aruz was launched several.months later but sold more units making it the best selling SUV in Malaysia.
Proton can put some hopes in the X50.coming soon within 15 months from.now but p2 will.kill the sales again with its new smaller SUV based on daihatsu rocky
Many said Proton won’t go back up but they did.
Many said Proton won’t sell 100,000 cars but they did.
Many said Proton won’t attract many to by >RM100k but they did.
Many have said many things about Proton but they proved them wrong. Time will tell for Proton to prove you wrong.
Why didn’t my National Car company negotiate lower prices for Malaysians?
We waited so long for this CKD. China our car is sold for RM60k.
But in MAlaysia, still RM120k.
I am so disappointed
Stop complaining and work harder to afford that X70 you dreamt to buy.
Habislah proton!
Habislah stok X70! Dah lah sebab CNY semua stok CBU dah habis jual, ni sekarang CKD stok pun akan cepat habis jual! Cilaka, mana nak beli X70 CKD hah??
Can I advise you something? Get out of this site, work harder, save your money, then you won’t feel so pressure when buying the X70.
Tahniah P1! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
but but but you told us it will be RM80k for highest end model
Nope. I never seen him telling us that ever. More fake news from Kunta again?
How is saving RM4k going to help me?
Invest that Rm4k. In 10 years time, that 4k is going to be higher than the difference in RV compared to buying CRV.
Don’t get too excited about the problematic DCT gearbox. Once warranty expires, to repair it, it might cost RM70k
Volvo owners are rich. They can afford such prices because their Volvo is RM400k
Proton X70 owners will cry cry cry
I think the price is not attractive enough for a CKD. Price drop is just unthinkable la. Come on, is the best pricing you can give to the rakyat?
If you need it to be lower, you can’t afford it. Go buy the cheaper local brand. They might have a low end SUV for you. Proton is a business now. No longer a charity. Value is offered. No longer bargain basement priced products with low margins which can’t even cover their own costs.
Habislah Honda with poor quality
After CKD still very expensive…..sighhhhhhh
High price tag = more sales tax = more revenue for the govt.
Janji dicapati or what?