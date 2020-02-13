At the launch of the 2020 Proton X70 CKD yesterday, we spotted this disc affixed on one of the display vehicles. It’s a Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) EEV label, which has a QR code from which key specifications of a particular vehicle can be gleaned, including that of its fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions.
The voluntary EEV labelling scheme, first unveiled in March 2018 during the launch of the National Emission Test Centre (NETC) in Rawang, is meant as an awareness platform for consumers and is in line with Malaysia’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 45% by 2030, as outlined by the UNFCCC under the Paris Agreement.
In the case of the X70, the SUV was already classified as an EEV when it was launched in CBU form back in December 2018, but this is the first time that the label has been spotted on a vehicle. Also, although there are other EEVs in the market, Proton is the first company to utilise the label since the format was established.
For the X70, its MARii EEV label simply classifies it as a 1.8 TGDI. As is already known, fuel consumption for the locally-assembled SUV is rated at 7.6 litres per 100 km on a combined cycle, or 13.16 km per litre, which is 13% better than the CBU version (7.8 litres per 100 km), while its CO2 emissions is 181 g/km. There’s also mention of the vehicle’s top speed, which is 195 km/h.
The 2020 Proton X70 CKD is available in four variants – Standard 2WD (RM94,800), Executive 2WD (RM106,800), Premium 2WD (RM119,800) and Premium X 2WD (RM122,800). Find out more about the X70 CKD through our comprehensive review, and browse full specifications and equipment of the SUV on CarBase.my.
Comments
Same like Australia fuel consumption label
Later all same cerita from copy paste will be seen. Economy tak bagus, nak jadi leyboard warrior to earn that RM10 per day as extra income. Shameful.
Author’s fuel calculator is misbehaving. The difference between 7.6 and 7.8 litres per 100km is three, not thirteen percent.
Good car, overpriced.
Rm60k at china, assembly cost rm40k.
Malaysia CKD with EEV, parts delivered from china, shipping cost rm80k.
Xiaomi rm800 at china, malaysia sell rm800 also.
Like that fair, no scam.
Confusing,
You mean China Selling RM60k.
Estimated thier Plant Assembly costing only RM40k each.
but when they ship the parts/car to Malaysia, we get charged so high. Even Shopee got Free Delivery…
Xiaomi XX @ China home land RM800
Xiaomi XX @ Malaysia also about RM800.
Ok, got it. Let me think about it …
For a thirsty car,…
What is this MARii real function actually? WTF??
Another unnecessary money spinning idea from our useless PH ministry. Well done sucking our money!
How can the Mazda CX5 2.0 can do 6.5 litres per 100km, Honda CRV 1.5 turbo can do about 7 litres per 100km, Subaru Forester 2.5 can do 7.1 litres per 100km. all these SUVs can do better fuel consumption than the Proton X70. The X70 doing 7.6 litres per 100km for a 1.8 turbo engine is horrendous. it’s a petrol drinker and it doesn’t deserve the title of EEV. Seriously, MARii can do better than that rather than helping Proton to give that EEV title. Other SUVs deserve better.
13.16km/l fuel consumption and 181g/kg CO2 emissions gets you EEV status! What kind of standard is this? Even a 10 year old Myvi might get this. Thailand Eco Phase 1 itself has requirement of 20km/l fuel consumption and 120g/kg CO2 emission, let alone Phase 2 that are even more stringent. Best part is, someone is making money from supplying those stickers.
Combined 7.6L/KM, 13KM/L. Not real life at all.