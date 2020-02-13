In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 13 February 2020 4:30 pm / 11 comments

At the launch of the 2020 Proton X70 CKD yesterday, we spotted this disc affixed on one of the display vehicles. It’s a Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) EEV label, which has a QR code from which key specifications of a particular vehicle can be gleaned, including that of its fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions.

The voluntary EEV labelling scheme, first unveiled in March 2018 during the launch of the National Emission Test Centre (NETC) in Rawang, is meant as an awareness platform for consumers and is in line with Malaysia’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 45% by 2030, as outlined by the UNFCCC under the Paris Agreement.

In the case of the X70, the SUV was already classified as an EEV when it was launched in CBU form back in December 2018, but this is the first time that the label has been spotted on a vehicle. Also, although there are other EEVs in the market, Proton is the first company to utilise the label since the format was established.

Click to enlarge.

For the X70, its MARii EEV label simply classifies it as a 1.8 TGDI. As is already known, fuel consumption for the locally-assembled SUV is rated at 7.6 litres per 100 km on a combined cycle, or 13.16 km per litre, which is 13% better than the CBU version (7.8 litres per 100 km), while its CO2 emissions is 181 g/km. There’s also mention of the vehicle’s top speed, which is 195 km/h.

The 2020 Proton X70 CKD is available in four variants – Standard 2WD (RM94,800), Executive 2WD (RM106,800), Premium 2WD (RM119,800) and Premium X 2WD (RM122,800). Find out more about the X70 CKD through our comprehensive review, and browse full specifications and equipment of the SUV on CarBase.my.

