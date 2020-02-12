When the Proton X70 was launched in December 2018, buyers were offered four variants to choose from, which included an Executive AWD option for those who required all-wheel drive. However, looking at the revised variant line-up of the recently-launched 2020 X70 CKD, you’ll notice that the all-wheel drive model has been dropped entirely.
While the variant count remains the same as before at four – Standard 2WD, Executive 2WD, Premium 2WD and Premium X 2WD – the locally-assembled SUV is now front-wheel drive only. So, why did the national carmaker decide to proceed with this move?
The short answer is that there is just not that many customers interested in an all-wheel drive variant. Up until now, around 29,000 units of the X70 CBU have been delivered, and from that figure, around 50% of buyers opted for the then range-topping Premium 2WD variant.
By comparison, only 5% of buyers went with the Executive AWD option, and when there’s a lack of demand, a drop in supply is usually warranted. In the case of the X70 CKD, the low demand for all-wheel drive with the CBU version prompted the national carmaker to forgo an all-wheel drive option altogether.
Given that the previous Premium 2WD was the only variant that came with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) – it can be presumed that customers preferred to have a host of safety and driver assistance features over an all-wheel drive system.
Those who are for all-wheel drive would welcome its sure-footedness, while detractors will bring up the additional running/maintenance cost that typically comes with the added complexity of such a system. On the latter, the difference in maintenance costs over 150,000 km/7.5 years for the 2WD and 4WD variants is only RM129.68 following Proton’s service schedule for the X70 CBU.
Of course, some would prefer to have ADAS and all-wheel drive in one package, but as Proton doesn’t offer a variant with both features, we’ll never know if there’s any market appeal should it be introduced to the market. What are your thoughts on the matter? Would you be interested in an even higher-spec X70 with both AWD and ADAS? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Comments
Guys, this is a China car. Think twice before buying this car because high likely you will be infected with corona virus
OK lah, this one is funny I will give you that.
Malaysians are so disappointed with the diskaun we got for CKD car.
Is this the company we sacrificed to much for?
Work harder if you cannot afford it. Stop complaining.
I hope Geely and Li Chunrong observe the CKD QC. Otherwise without supervision, Proton will mess up again and gave us X70 with Game Over quality
No problem there. Our DRB workers are top notch, even VW admitted their Wolfsburg German workers aren’t as capabled as our Pekan mari boys. So I’m no doubt Dr Li & Geely are more than happy with the staff they inherited.
This is assembled here mate. Whatever virus will have died by the time you get the car. Happy buying folks!
as above
Malaysians especially Proton fanboys were expecting RM70k to RM80k
As above what Gary said.
Tahniah P1! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!
Comments like this are why there are still racial problems in Malaysia. I bet you dont even wash your hands. Another reason why you hid your name because you are shallow and ignorant.
Great car, fantastic to see CKD developed by Malaysians for Malaysians!
Sir. This model in locally assembled. The CBU one is already discontinued. For your information, coronavirus cannot survive without host for a long time especially when some of the parts come long way from China
Got air purifier in the car.
An “SUV” without AWD is just a tall hatchback. As best, it can be called a crossover.
That goes to Honda and Mazda as well with their lower variants of CR-V and CX-5.
Big respect to Subaru for standard symmetrical AWD on Forester and XV. These are real SUVs.
Lol! Becoz Subbies don’t have any other config except AWD, and that is why they suck more petrol compared to FWD SUVs from other makes. This is the reason why X70AWD was dropped, people driving on normal roads don’t find the need for AWD performance.
I have a feeling that the real reason is that they lack of the technical expertise to assemble the AWD car… and of course it doesn’t make sense to source for AWD parts where only 1 variant will be using.
There is no additional technical challenges from assembling FWD to AWD cars. There is just less appreciative market demand for AWD making it nonviable to continue with this option. Plain and simple.
Proton/Geely don give lame excuse. A lot of customers asking for ADAS and AWD together. People are willing to pay for it
I think plug in hybrid should be main priority. All those gov fleet should use it and promote the hybrid at the same time
if there’s an awd version with all the premium x’s specs, would be great, even if it has a long waiting to make one by order…
Because the AWD variant did not come with full specs
Only mazda 2.2 diesel, santa fe and sorento were sold with all wheel drive and full specs
Offer a AWD premium model and see the response…..c’mon proton… buyers nowadays are not willing to trade safety features …They want it together with AWD as a complete package. I was hoping for a premium AWD model ….now you’ve lost 1 customer.
No AWD? Sucks mate! Was looking forward to it