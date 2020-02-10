In Cars, Local News, Proton, Videos / By Gerard Lye / 10 February 2020 1:24 pm / 0 comments

Proton has teased the new 2020 X70 CKD on its Facebook and Instagram pages, with an official launch set to take place this Wednesday, February 12. While both postings do not provide anything in terms of specifications, we already know quite a bit about what’s new with the locally-assembled, C-segment SUV based on an earlier leak.

The variant line-up will continue to feature four options, and they are the Standard 2WD, Executive 2WD, Premium 2WD and Premium X 2WD, with the Executive AWD – currently the sole variant with all-wheel drive – being dropped.

Visually, the X70 CKD looks almost identical to the CBU version, with the main changes being the new Proton logo on the grille. Strangely enough, the shot of the X70’s face in the video doesn’t show this change, and we still see the previous “tiger head” logo instead.

The leak also included photos of the interior, where we find the steering wheel boss now features the new logo, and there’s a redesigned gear selector as well. The latter sports a prominent “P” button at the top, and controls the new seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, which replaces the CBU version’s six-speed torque converter automatic. You can learn more the new DCT here.

New items that are part of the X70 CKD line-up – as seen in a presentation slide – include a recline function for the 60:40 split-folding rear seats that is now standard across the board. From the Executive 2WD variant onwards, there is now a powered tailgate and front ventilated seats, with the former gaining hands-free operation on the Premium variants. A panoramic sunroof is also available, but only with the Premium X 2WD variant.

Mechanically, the 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 184 PS – remains the same, but peak torque has been given a bump to 300 Nm from 1,750 to 4,000 rpm, which is 15 Nm more than the previous 285 Nm from 1,700 to 4,400 rpm.

We’re just a few sleeps away from the introduction of the new 2020 X70, but for now, what do you think of the reported changes that come with the CKD version?