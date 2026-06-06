Suzuki Fronx Sport launched in Malaysia – B-segment SUV dressed up, at RM131k; base model fr RM119k

In Cars, Local News, Suzuki / by Mick Chan / June 6 2026 2:10 am

Suzuki Cars Malaysia has launched the Suzuki Fronx Sport alongside the Malaysian launch of the Suzuki Jimny Allgrip Plus and Jimny Rhino Plus.

Based on the Fronx Hybrid that was launched in Malaysia last November, the Fronx Sport is priced at RM130,888 on-the-road without insurance, and Suzuki Cars Malaysia also announced a price reduction for the base Fronx, which now brings the mild-hybrid crossover to RM118,888 on-the-road without insurance.

Added to the base Fronx Hybrid are a set of exterior embellishments including a front bumper lower lip extension, side skirts, a blacked-out front grille and logo, optional 17-inch alloy wheels shod in Continental UltraContact UC7 tyres measuring 215/50R17 (the base Fronx Hybrid gets 16-inch alloys in 195/60R16 tyres), a rear diffuser and tailgate-mounted spoiler, and Fronx Sport side decals.

Under the skin, the Fronx Sport is unchanged from the base Fronx Hybrid, which means suspension is by MacPherson struts in front and a torsion beam layout at the rear; braking is by ventilated discs in front and drum brakes at the rear. The same gross vehicle weight of 1,480 kg is quoted for the Fronx Sport, as for the base Fronx.

Powertrain for the Fronx Sport is also carried over unchanged from the Fronx Hybrid, which means the use of the K15C 1.5 litre inline-four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine with an integrated starter-generator (ISG) that outputs 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm, sending drive to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

Inside, the Fronx dashboard is carried over, and the Fronx Sport gains a 4K dashcam (front and rear), and is otherwise identical in specification to the base Fronx Hybrid. This means the inclusion of a leather three-spoke steering wheel with shift paddles, on a tilt and telescopic steering column. Infotainment is via a nine-inch touchscreen unit that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless phone charging is included as well.

Likewise, safety and driving assistance systems are retained in the Fronx Sport from the base variant. The ADAS suite includes adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, lane change assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, lane keep assist and vehicle sway warning.

Similarly, also included here in the Fronx Sport are electronic stability control, ABS with EBD and brake assist, hill hold and high beam assist, along with Isofix anchors in two seats, and six airbags.

Fully imported (CBU) from Indonesia, the Fronx Sport is offered in Malaysia in two exterior colour schemes; Pearl Snow White with Cool Black, and Cool Black. As with the Jimny duo launched concurrently, the Suzuki Fronx Sport is covered by a three-year, 100,000 km warranty.

Suzuki Fronx Sport in Malaysia, official images

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