Suzuki Jimny AllGrip Plus, Jimny Rhino Plus, Fronx get five-year, unlimited mileage warranty in Malaysia

In Cars, Local News, Suzuki / by Mick Chan / June 26 2026 3:54 pm

Suzuki distributor in Malaysia, Naza Eastern Motors has announced that selected models in its line-up for Malaysia will receive a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty coverage that replaces the outgoing three-year, 100,000 km warranty. These are applicable to the Suzuki Jimny AllGrip Plus, Jimny Rhino Plus, Fronx, and the Fronx Sport.

The longer warranty coverage is applicable to new purchases Suzuki vehicles from Naza Eastern Motors, and is not applicable to existing customers of the aforementioned models. This warranty coverage matches that of the just-launched Suzuki eVitara in Malaysia, which additionally gets a five-year/100,000km BEV components warranty and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.

Launched earlier this month the Jimny AllGrip Plus and Jimny Rhino Plus are the latest three-door variants of the Jimny to go on sale in Malaysia, priced at RM158,900 for the Jimny Allgrip Plus, and RM173,900 for the Jimny Rhino Plus (both priced OTR without insurance).

2026 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Plus in Malaysia

The Jimny AllGrip Plus brings a host of ADAS features to the off-road capable model, plus additional comfort and convenience features. To these, the Jimny Rhino Plus adds 15-inch polished alloy wheels, a spare wheel cover with the Rhino logo, front grille trim, front bumper under garnish, side under garnish and door visors.

Powertrain for both new Jimny variants continues to be the K15B 1.5 litre VVT naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine which outputs 102 PS and 130 Nm, which pairs with a four-speed automatic gearbox and a part-time four-wheel-drive system with a transfer case with 2H, 4H, 4L modes.

Chassis specification for the Jimny is carried over, utilising a ladder-frame construction with rigid-axle suspension; rolling stock is a set of 195/80R15 tyres shod in 15-inch alloy wheels.

2026 Suzuki Fronx Sport in Malaysia

The Fronx Sport was launched in Malaysia alongside the Jimny three-door duo, bringing visual embellishments to the exterior of the Fronx Hybrid, retaining that model’s mechanical specification. At launch, a price reduction for the Fronx Hybrid was also announced, thus priced at RM118,888 on-the-road without insurance, down from its launch price of RM147,888 in November last year.

Powertrain for the Fronx duo is the K15C 1.5 litre inline-four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine with an integrated starter-generator (ISG) that outputs 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm, sending drive to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

Suspension for both variants of the Fronx are by MacPherson struts in front and a torsion beam layout at the rear; braking is by ventilated discs in front and drum brakes at the rear. Both variants are quoted with a gross vehicle weight of 1,480 kg.

2026 Suzuki Jimny AllGrip Plus

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2026 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Plus

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2026 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Plus, official images

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