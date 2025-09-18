Suzuki Fronx Hybrid open for booking in Malaysia

In Cars, Local News, Suzuki / by Mick Chan / September 18 2025 4:24 pm

The order books for the Suzuki Fronx Hybrid has now opened in Malaysia, Suzuki Cars Malaysia has announced. This follows confirmation from Naza Eastern Motors that the compact SUV will be launched in Malaysia in the fourth quarter of this year.

The hybrid variant, as indicated in the announcement, would mean the use of a mild-hybrid powertrain that mates the 101 PS/135 Nm 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine with a 12-volt lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter-generator (ISG).

Of the available transmission choices of a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic, the latter should be the one for Malaysia. Elsewhere such as in Indonesia, a base variant with a non-electrified, 105 PS/138 Nm engine gets paired with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

Related to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, the Fronx measures 3,995 mm long, 1,765 mm wide, 1,550 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,520 mm, its compact dimensions enabling a turning radius of 4.8 metres. Size-wise, this places the Fronx in the ballpark of the Perodua Ativa.

Suzuki Fronx at GIIAS 2025

In Indonesia, all variants of the Fronx receive a 37-litre fuel tank, 16-inch alloys with 195/60 tyres, six airbags, front ventilated disc brakes and rear drum brakes, while available equipment includes LED headlamps and DRLs, auto air-con, shift paddles and wireless phone charging.

Malaysia has been tipped to receive the top variant specification, which brings ADAS including AEB, ACC, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert, while also including a 360-degree camera, high beam assist and a head-up display.

Pricing in Malaysia has yet to be officially revealed, though sources have indicated that the fully imported model will be priced at over RM100k. The Indonesian market gets the compact SUV priced from 259 million to 321.9 million rupiah (RM67k to RM84k).

