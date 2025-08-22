Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut

In Cars, Local News, Suzuki / by /

Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut

Suzuki Fronx at GIIAS 2025

The Suzuki Fronx has been confirmed for Malaysia and will be launching in the fourth quarter of 2025. This was confirmed by Naza Eastern Motors at the launch of the Swift Sport Final Edition today. The eVitara, Suzuki’s first production EV, is also in the company’s plans, but that’s for next year.

We detailed the Fronx at the recent Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), where it was trying to attract punters with a price range of 259 million to 321.9 million rupiah (RM67k to RM84k) for a CKD model. Our sources say that the Malaysian-market Fronx will be a CBU import with ADAS in its highest variant, and will be priced at over RM100k.

The Fronx, which has a rebadged Toyota twin called the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India, is 3,995 mm long, 1,765 mm wide and 1,550 mm tall, with a 2,520 mm wheelbase. That makes it 70 mm shorter but 55 mm wider than a Perodua Ativa. The P2’s wheelbase is 5mm longer, so that’s the ballpark size.

Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut

Suzuki Fronx at GIIAS 2025

Indonesians can choose between GL, GX and SGX variants, and two powertrains including a mild-hybrid for the latter two grades.

The mild-hybrid combines a 101 PS/135 Nm 1.5L four-cylinder NA engine, a 12-volt lithium-ion battery, an integrated starter generator (ISG) and either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The base GL is a non-mild hybrid with a very slightly more powerful engine (105 PS/138 Nm) that’s mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic.

All variants get a 37-litre fuel tank, 16-inch alloys with 195/60 tyres, six airbags, front ventilated disc brakes and rear drum brakes. Available kit include LED headlamps and DRLs, auto air-con, shift paddles and wireless phone charging. Only the top variant gets an ADAS pack, which includes AEB, ACC, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. There’s also a 360-degree camera, high beam assist and a head-up display.

Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut

Suzuki Fronx at GIIAS 2025

Meanwhile, the eVitara is set to arrive in 2026. The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV‘s twin sister is a B-segment electric SUV measuring 4,275 mm long and 1,800 mm wide, with a 2,700 mm wheelbase.

There are three powertrain choices – a 144 PS/189 Nm one-motor FWD with a 49 kWh battery, a 174 PS/189 Nm one-motor FWD with a 61 kWh battery or a 184 PS/300 Nm twin-motor AWD, also with a 61 kWh battery. The bigger battery yields a range of up to 500 km.

The car hasn’t even launched in India yet (where it’s being produced) so we don’t have confirmed specs, but the Toyota version reportedly has 12-colour ambient lighting, a 360 camera, JBL speakers, a powered driver’s seat, AEB, ACC, lane departure alert and lane keep assist. With two SUVs on the way, the Suzuki brand will finally have some mainstream products in showrooms – its current two-model range (Swift Sport and Jimny) is very niche.

GALLERY: Suzuki Fronx at GIIAS 2025

Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut

Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut

Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut

Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut

GALLERY: Suzuki eVitara at GIIAS 2025

Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut

Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut

Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut
Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Suzuki Swift Sport 2025
Suzuki Jimny 2025
Suzuki Jimny 5-Door 2025

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

SUZUKI SWIFT
SUZUKI SWIFT
SUZUKI SWIFT

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • Peppa on Aug 22, 2025 at 8:43 pm

    With Naza, this things most likely cost double in Malaysia

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 12 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Hafiz on Aug 23, 2025 at 12:34 am

    Priced over 100K???? Forget it, no need to come here with that kind of pricing , and since it’s Naza that is handling Suzuki products in Malaysia, you and I know what will happen. They never learn.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Lol on Aug 23, 2025 at 3:36 am

    If Naza selling this at over 100k, it will be DOA. The Ativa and X50 will make sure of that in a pincer attack.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Sabri on Aug 23, 2025 at 11:10 am

    Naza ah. Taknak la. Either over mahal or tiba2 hilang license.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 