Suzuki Fronx SUV launching in Malaysia in Q4 2025, Naza confirms – eVitara EV set for 2026 debut

The Suzuki Fronx has been confirmed for Malaysia and will be launching in the fourth quarter of 2025. This was confirmed by Naza Eastern Motors at the launch of the Swift Sport Final Edition today. The eVitara, Suzuki’s first production EV, is also in the company’s plans, but that’s for next year.

We detailed the Fronx at the recent Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), where it was trying to attract punters with a price range of 259 million to 321.9 million rupiah (RM67k to RM84k) for a CKD model. Our sources say that the Malaysian-market Fronx will be a CBU import with ADAS in its highest variant, and will be priced at over RM100k.

The Fronx, which has a rebadged Toyota twin called the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India, is 3,995 mm long, 1,765 mm wide and 1,550 mm tall, with a 2,520 mm wheelbase. That makes it 70 mm shorter but 55 mm wider than a Perodua Ativa. The P2’s wheelbase is 5mm longer, so that’s the ballpark size.

Indonesians can choose between GL, GX and SGX variants, and two powertrains including a mild-hybrid for the latter two grades.

The mild-hybrid combines a 101 PS/135 Nm 1.5L four-cylinder NA engine, a 12-volt lithium-ion battery, an integrated starter generator (ISG) and either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The base GL is a non-mild hybrid with a very slightly more powerful engine (105 PS/138 Nm) that’s mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic.

All variants get a 37-litre fuel tank, 16-inch alloys with 195/60 tyres, six airbags, front ventilated disc brakes and rear drum brakes. Available kit include LED headlamps and DRLs, auto air-con, shift paddles and wireless phone charging. Only the top variant gets an ADAS pack, which includes AEB, ACC, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. There’s also a 360-degree camera, high beam assist and a head-up display.

Meanwhile, the eVitara is set to arrive in 2026. The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV‘s twin sister is a B-segment electric SUV measuring 4,275 mm long and 1,800 mm wide, with a 2,700 mm wheelbase.

There are three powertrain choices – a 144 PS/189 Nm one-motor FWD with a 49 kWh battery, a 174 PS/189 Nm one-motor FWD with a 61 kWh battery or a 184 PS/300 Nm twin-motor AWD, also with a 61 kWh battery. The bigger battery yields a range of up to 500 km.

The car hasn’t even launched in India yet (where it’s being produced) so we don’t have confirmed specs, but the Toyota version reportedly has 12-colour ambient lighting, a 360 camera, JBL speakers, a powered driver’s seat, AEB, ACC, lane departure alert and lane keep assist. With two SUVs on the way, the Suzuki brand will finally have some mainstream products in showrooms – its current two-model range (Swift Sport and Jimny) is very niche.

