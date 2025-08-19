Suzuki eVitara EV SUV coming to Malaysia? “Only time will tell” – FWD/AWD, 49 or 61 kWh, up to 500 km range

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Suzuki / by Jonathan James Tan / August 19 2025 11:26 am

After teasing the Suzuki Fronx, Suzuki Malaysia has posted regarding the eVitara – the brand’s first production EV – on its social media pages, cryptically saying: “Will we be able to see this beauty on Malaysian roads or off-roads anytime soon? Only time will tell.”

While not an out-and-out teaser, it’s enough to tell us that the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV‘s twin sister is at least being mulled for our market. Looks like Naza Eastern Motors really wants to move Suzuki into the mainstream from the CBU-only niche playground it’s currently in.

The eVitara/Urban Cruiser is one (or two, depending on how you see them) of the more interesting cars we saw at GIIAS 2025. The Suzuki was born first (November) before the Toyota (December).

Length, width, height and wheelbase are respectively 4,275, 1,800, 1,635 and 2,700 mm – that’s a B-segment SUV, then. You can have a 144 PS/189 Nm one-motor FWD with a 49 kWh battery, a 174 PS/189 Nm one-motor FWD with a 61 kWh battery or a 184 PS/300 Nm two-motor AWD, also with a 61 kWh battery. The bigger battery yields a range of up to 500 km.

Inside, you’ll find a horizontal dashboard and a conjoined 10.1-inch centre touchscreen and 10.25-inch instrument panel. The car hasn’t even launched in India yet (where it’s being produced) so we don’t have confirmed specs, but the Toyota version reportedly has 12-colour ambient lighting, a 360 camera, JBL speakers, a powered driver’s seat, AEB, ACC, lane departure alert and lane keep assist.

