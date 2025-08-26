Suzuki eVitara production begins in India, to be exported to over 100 markets incl Malaysia, Japan

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, International News, Suzuki / by Jonathan James Tan / August 26 2025 4:59 pm

Production of the Suzuki eVitara – Maruti Suzuki‘s (and Suzuki’s) first EV – has begun in Gujarat, India, reports Hindustan Times. The vehicle will be exported to over 100 countries, including Malaysia and Japan.

“Many companies have increased their trust in India. Till a few years back, EV batteries were completely imported (into India).

“Localisation of battery cells and electrodes will provide a good boost to India’s EV infrastructure,” prime minister Narendra Modi said today after flagging off the first unit from the Hansalpur plant. He also inaugurated Suzuki, Toshiba and Denso’s lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility, which will produce hybrid and electric vehicle batteries.

Malaysia is set to get the eVitara in 2026. The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV twin is a zero-emissions B-segment SUV that’s 4,275 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,635 mm tall, with a 2,700 mm wheelbase.

There are three powertrain choices – a 144 PS/189 Nm one-motor FWD with a 49 kWh battery, a 174 PS/189 Nm one-motor FWD with a 61 kWh battery or a 184 PS/300 Nm twin-motor AWD, also with a 61 kWh battery. The bigger battery yields a range of up to 500 km.

The car hasn’t launched in India yet, so we don’t have confirmed specs, but the Toyota version reportedly has 12-colour ambient lighting, a 360 camera, JBL speakers, a powered driver’s seat, AEB, ACC, lane departure alert and lane keep assist. The Fronx is also coming to Malaysia (Q4 2025). Seems Naza Eastern Motors really wants to move Suzuki into the mainstream from the niche playground it’s currently in.

Suzuki eVitara at GIIAS 2025

Suzuki eVitara official images

