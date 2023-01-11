In Cars, Suzuki / By Paul Tan / 11 January 2023 2:53 pm / 0 comments

The Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept debuts at the Auto Expo 2023 in India this week. Maruti Suzuki wants to go in big on EVs and this concept is scheduled to go into production in early 2025.

It is said to be built on a dedicated electric car platform said to be shared with Toyota, and Maruti is said to be sourcing battery packs from BYD. This concept car has a 60 kWh pack which offers range of up to 550 km, but a smaller battery around the 48 kWh size with a shorter range is expected to be available as well when it goes into production eventually.

The compact SUV has short overhangs typical of an electric car. Just how big is it? It’s 4,300 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,600 mm tall, which is slightly smaller than the BYD Atto 3. Wheelbase will be 2,700 mm.

As for pricing, there are reports of a Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh price range, which translates to RM80k to RM110k. There will most certainly be a Toyota counterpart, but perhaps exclusively for the Indian market.