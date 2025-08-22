Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition launched in Malaysia – cosmetic upgrades, 10-inch head unit; from RM138k

Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition launched in Malaysia – cosmetic upgrades, 10-inch head unit; from RM138k

Naza Eastern Motors today launched the Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition, which retails for RM137,900 on-the-road without insurance. At that price, the fully-imported (CBU) Final Edition is RM7,900 more than a regular Swift Sport but RM4,000 less than the Silver Edition from nearly two years ago.

Despite the name, the Final Edition is not the same as ZC33S Final Edition that we saw at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. We were told this is a local initiative and that all the model-specific accessories have been approved by Suzuki Japan.

The accessories fitted are mostly cosmetic, with the exterior sporting gold decals on the bonnet as well as the doors leading to the front bumper, the latter with ‘Sport’ on the rear. Elsewhere, the exhaust tips get carbon-like trim and door visors are installed just as they were on the Silver Edition. If you’re wondering about the ‘68’ in the ‘Malaysia Final Edition 68 Swift Sport’ emblems on the front doors as well as the tailgate, they refer to our country’s 68th year of independence this year.

Moving inside, we find plenty of trim panels in forged carbon-fibre, including on the dashboard, centre console and only the front door panels. The 10-inch Soundstream touchscreen head unit that is larger than the regular Swift Sport’s 7-inch unit is another item adopted from the Silver Edition.

Beyond these add-ons, the rest of the Final Edition is pretty much identical to a normal Swift Sport. Under the bonnet is a K14C 1.4 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that is rated at 140 hp and 230 Nm of torque. The Boosterjet mill is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission (with paddle shifters) that drive the front wheels. This setup is good for a 0-100 km/h time of eight seconds and a top speed of 205 km/h.

LED projector headlamps, halogen front fog lamps, keyless entry and engine start, six speakers, a multi-info instrument cluster display, automatic air-conditioning, six airbags, ABS, emergency brake assist, EBD, ESP, hill hold assist and 16-inch alloy wheels are also standard. Included with each purchase is a three-year, 100,000-km factory warranty.

Suzuki Swift Sport 2025
Suzuki Jimny 2025
Suzuki Jimny 5-Door 2025

SUZUKI SWIFT
SUZUKI SWIFT
SUZUKI SWIFT

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard's strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • Peppa on Aug 22, 2025 at 6:03 pm

    Naza need to get a reality check. No sane Malaysians would ever throw RM100k on this little underpowered tin can hatchback. Suzuki already launched the new Swift in europe!!

  • XYZ on Aug 22, 2025 at 6:23 pm

    after looked at the dashboard…………………

  • Roc on Aug 22, 2025 at 7:00 pm

    There will be Suzuki diehards grabbing this.

  • lolsomany on Aug 22, 2025 at 7:22 pm

    This car should be 32K cheaper

  • Dong gor on Aug 22, 2025 at 7:30 pm

    Don’t care what edition u wanna call it..the tech and aesthetic don’t match the asking price. But still possible to find 10 customers who don’t know how else to spend the money.That’s as good as it gets Suzuki

  • Sohai on Aug 23, 2025 at 10:18 am

    I see the name Naza I instantly lose interest of whatever the car is about.

  • Junkies otr on Aug 23, 2025 at 11:16 am

    No MT

