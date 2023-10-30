2023 Suzuki Swift Sport Silver Edition launched in Malaysia – sportier styling; 10-inch HU; from RM146k

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / October 30 2023 9:23 am

Naza Eastern Motors has officially launched the new Suzuki Swift Sport Silver Edition, which arrives as a fully-imported (CBU) model that is only available for the Malaysian market. Priced at RM145,900 on-the-road without insurance, the Silver Edition costs the same as a regular Swift Sport, but benefits from sporty styling cues and a slightly improved kit list.

For starters, the large front grille is framed by a vibrant red accent, while the bonnet and sides of the vehicle is dressed with black decals. The rear door handles (and surround trim), rear spoiler and side mirror caps are also finished in carbon-fibre, which are further complemented by ‘Akrapovic’ exhausts with finishers in the same material. The Premium Silver Metallic is also unique to aptly-named Silver Edition and not offered for the regular variant.

Inside, you’ll find more carbon-fibre trim on the dashboard, air-conditioning controls and door cards to go along with the red-accented floor mats. There’s also a 10-inch Soundstream touchscreen head unit that is larger than the regular Swift Sport’s 7-inch unit, and it provides support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Beyond the new head unit and visual enhancements, the rest of the Silver Edition remains familiar. Power comes from a K14C 1.4 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that is rated at 140 hp and 230 Nm of torque. The Boosterjet mill is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission (with paddle shifters) that drive the front wheels. This setup is good for a 0-100 km/h time of eight seconds and a top speed of 205 km/h.

Also on are LED projector headlamps, halogen front fog lamps, keyless entry and engine start, six speakers, a multi-info instrument cluster display, automatic air-conditioning, six airbags, ABS, emergency brake assist, EBD, ESP, hill hold assist and 16-inch alloy wheels. The factory warranty is three years or 100,000 km.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.