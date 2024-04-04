2024 Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched in India – rebadged Suzuki Fronx; 1.2L NA, 1.0T; from RM44k

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / April 4 2024 11:04 am

Here’s another product to come out of the Toyota-Suzuki partnership. This is the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, which was recently launched in India and is based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the latter being a model that went on sale in the country last April.

Measuring 3,995 mm long, 1,765 mm wide, 1,550 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,520 mm, the Taisor is a sub-four-metre SUV that will compete against cars like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300.

Three engines are available for the Taisor, with the first being Suzuki’s K12N 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine making 90 PS (89 hp or 66 kW) and 113 Nm of torque. The Dualjet engine can be paired with either a five-speed manual or automated manual transmission (automatic actuation to operate the clutch and shift gears), with drive going to the front wheels.

Next up, there’s the K10C 1.0 litre turbocharged inline-three with 100 PS (99 hp or 73.6 kW) and 147.6 Nm. The Boosterjet petrol mill also gets a five-speed manual, with the alternative being a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Lastly, there’s a compressed natural gas (CNG) version of the K12N that is rated at 77 PS (76 hp or 57 kW) and 98.5 Nm, but it will output the same figures as the non-CNG unit when running on petrol. This variant is available with a five-speed manual only.

In terms of variants, there are E, S, S+, G and V to choose from. The CNG engine can only be had in E guise, while the NA petrol engine is available in E, S and S+ trims. Those that want the turbo engine can only get it in G and V trims.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor (left), Maruti Suzuki Fronx (right)

Visually, the Taisor looks very similar to the Fronx, but there are a few changes made by Toyota to differentiate its SUV. As a start, the daytime running light signature on the Taisor features light bars instead of the segmented look of the Fronx.

The hexagonal-shaped grille with a honeycomb mesh insert is also unique to the Toyota SUV, as is the front bumper that incorporates the three-cluster main headlamps. Around back, the taillights have a different signature, and the Taisor maintains the Fronx’s light bar and prominent faux skid plate.

While there are cues to tell the two SUVs apart from the outside, the interior of the Taisor is a carbon copy of the Fronx. The V-shaped section of the dashboard accommodates a seven- or nine-inch touchscreen head unit, which is stacked on top of the central air vents and climate controls.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor (left), Maruti Suzuki Fronx (right)

The black and maroon interior is standard for all variants, as is fabric seat upholstery, keyless entry and start, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, 16-inch wheels, VSC, hill hold assist, ABS, EBD, a front seat belt reminder system, reverse sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors and two airbags.

On higher-end variants, available equipment includes multi-reflector LED headlamps (over halogen projectors), side and curtain airbags, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers, a wireless charging pad, cruise control, rear air vents and iConnect telematics. No active safety features are offered.

Pricing for the Taisor starts at 773,500 rupees (about RM44k) and goes all the way up to 952,500 rupees (about RM54k) for the non-turbo variants. The turbo options range from 1,055,500 to 1,303,500 rupees (about RM60k to RM74k).

