GIIAS 2023: Kia Sonet on display – Raize and Magnite rival; six variants; 1.5L NA; IVT, 6MT; priced fr RM69k

In Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / 18 August 2023 3:59 pm / 0 comments

From a big three-row MPV, we now move on to something smaller. This is the Kia Sonet, which isn’t exactly new in Indonesia as it was launched back in November 2020, but this is the first time we’re getting up close with it at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

The Sonet is a compact five-seat SUV that competes against models like the Toyota Raize and Nissan Magnite in Indonesia. Built on the K2 platform, the Sonet measures 4,120 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,615 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. For context, the Perodua Ativa, which is closely related to the Raize, is 4,065 mm long, 1,710 mm wide, 1,635 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,525 mm.

In Indonesia, only one engine is offered for the Sonet, which is a Smartstream Gamma II 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder producing 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. This is the same engine used in the larger Carens, with drive sent to the front wheels via an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) – Kia’s version of a CVT – or a six-speed manual gearbox.

Six variants are offered, starting with the Standard MT that is priced at 227.6 million rupiah (RM69,020). For the money, the Sonet comes with 16-inch steel wheels, halogen headlamps and taillights, a standard multi-info instrument cluster display, a urethane steering wheel, fabric seat upholstery, two airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, rear parking sensors, a 3.8-inch head unit with Bluetooth and four speakers.

The next step up is the Active MT at 238.6 million rupiah (RM72,342), which adds 16-inch alloys, automatic halogen headlamps, LED taillights, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse camera, plus two tweeters for a six-speaker setup.

Moving up higher, we arrive at the Smart variant that builds upon the Active MT by gaining automatic LED headlamps, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, hill start assist as well as keyless entry and start. The Smart with a manual transmission costs 278.8 million rupiah (RM84,538), while with the IVT, it is 303 million rupiah (RM91,876) and adds on remote engine start.

After the Smart is the Dynamic IVT at 320 million rupiah (RM97,031) that improves on the Active with artificial leather seat upholstery, a 4.2-inch driver multi-info display, a wireless charging pad, a powered sunroof, a tyre pressure monitoring system and passive cruise control. At the very top is the Premiere IVT that sells for 346 million rupiah (RM104,902) and comes with six airbags and a Bose sound system that includes a subwoofer.

