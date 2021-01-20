In Cars, International News, Nissan, Safety, Videos / By Jonathan Lee / 20 January 2021 4:52 pm / 0 comments

Earlier this month, ASEAN NCAP announced that the Nissan Magnite received a four-star safety rating in a crash test conducted in December. The agency has finally released the full results for the budget SUV, as well as a video of the test which you can watch above.

Looking at the numbers, the Magnite received a total score of 70.60%, including 28.09 out of 36 points for adult occupant protection (AOP), 31.96 out of 49 points for child occupant protection (COP) and 11 out of 18 points for safety assist technologies (SAT).

A closer inspection results showed that during a frontal offset crash test, the Nissan provided weak protection for the driver’s chest, although all other areas were marked either good or adequate. The car also received marginal COP and SAT scores, leading to the docking of the final star. The Magnite is sold with dual airbags, ABS and stability control as standard fitment.

Yes, the Magnite was tested at the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) lab in Melaka, but don’t expect the car to come here anytime soon. The India-made SUV is only sold in Indonesia at the moment and isn’t really suited for a more mature and demanding market like ours. The B-segment Kicks is a more likely alternative – one that Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has already showed interest in.

To recap, the Magnite is a sub-four-metre SUV designed for the Indian market. Power comes from a 1.0 litre three-cylinder engine in either naturally-aspirated form with 76 PS and 96 Nm of torque, or a turbocharged variant with 100 PS and 160 Nm. A five-speed manual and front-wheel drive come as standard, with a CVT (and a downgraded torque output of 152 Nm) available for the turbo version.

Like the facelifted Proton Iriz and Persona (the results of which have yet to be published), the Magnite was tested before 2021, meaning that it was one of the last cars to be assessed under ASEAN NCAP’s 2017-2020 protocol. The new 2021-2025 protocol places greater importance on “head protection technologies” (i.e. curtain airbags) and introduces a Motorcycle Safety category for features like blind spot monitors.