The facelifted Nissan Kicks e-Power has just been launched in Indonesia, nearly four months after the B-segment crossover made its debut in Thailand. The launch was livestreamed on Nissan Motor Indonesia’s YouTube channel yesterday evening, and announced during the digital event was its pricing of 449 million rupiah (RM126k). Not cheap for a B-segment SUV in Indonesia.

Like the Thai and Japanese market, the Kicks e-Power is only available with one powertrain choice in Indonesia. A HR12DE 1.2 litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 79 PS and 103 Nm is deployed to act solely as a generator, providing power for a 1.57 kWh battery positioned under the front seats.

This in turn provides power for the electric motor with an output rating of 95 kW, or equivalent to 129 PS and 260 Nm of torque. This e-motor drives the front wheels, and it’s important to note that the internal combustion engine only acts as a pure range extender in this configuration.

Just like the current Leaf, the car uses a shift-by-wire system and a One-Pedal function for acceleration and deceleration. Four drive modes are available – Smart, Eco, Normal and EV.

The Indonesian model gets Nissan Safety Shield as standard, with functions such as intelligent cruise control, forward collision warning, emergency braking system, blind spot warning, around view monitor with moving object detection, rear-cross traffic alert, intelligent trace control, and hill-start assist.

Nissan Motor Indonesia boss Isao Sekiguchi said: “The all-new Nissan Kicks e-Power is designed with the needs of consumers in Indonesia in mind. The e-Power system, One-Pedal operation, and various other advanced features were carefully selected to meet the needs of the sensation of driving an electric car in Indonesia.”

Each purchase of the car comes with a three-year or 100,000 km warranty, whereas the battery and electrical systems come with a five-year or 100,000 km coverage. Now that our neighbours have gotten the updated Kicks, will it ever come to Malaysia? Apparently, Edaran Tan Chong Motor has plans to do so once the N18 Almera is launched. However, it’s unclear whether we’ll get the e-Power powertrain or not.