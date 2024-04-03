2024 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance launched in Malaysia – 802 PS/1,430 Nm V8 PHEV, from RM2.24 mil

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / April 3 2024 11:02 am

The slew of models in the 2024 Dream Cars collection introduced by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia today includes the W223 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance, which arrives here 15 months after its global debut.

With a total of 802 PS (791 hp or 590 kW) and 1,430 Nm available from its hybrid powertrain, it’s the most powerful S-Class of all time. Performance figures to back up that claim include a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 290 km/h, the latter courtesy of the optional AMG Driver’s Package that has been made standard fitment on the Malaysian-spec car.

The internal combustion engine in the hybrid pairing is an AMG 4.0 litre V8 bi-turbo mill, which by itself delivers 612 PS (603 hp or 450 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 900 Nm of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. The unit, which features a belt-driven starter-generator linked to a 400-volt electrical system, is paired with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via a fully-variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ AWD system.

The electric element is provided by a rear axle motor, which has its own two-speed transmission that will only shift into second gear at around 140 km/h. The electric motor offers 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 320 Nm for up to 10 seconds, or 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) of continuous output.

Providing juice for it is an AMG high-performance battery (HPB) known as the HPB 150, which has an energy capacity of 13.1 kWh. On a full charge (which can be made via AC at a peak input of 3.7 kW), the unit offers the S 63 E Performance the ability to do up to 31 km on all-electric power alone, although this is not likely to be the case in most driving scenarios with the car.

Aside from the previously mentioned AMG Driver’s Package, standard fit items for the car includes AMG Ride Control+ air suspension, AMG Active Ride Control roll stabilization and active rear-axle steering.

Meanwhile, exterior kit includes Digital Light headlamps, Adaptive High-beam Assist Plus and ambient lighting with projection of brand logo as well as a darkened AMG-specific radiator grille. The car is also equipped witn an AMG exterior carbon package and an AMG Night package, the latter dressing up the side mirror covers in high-gloss black and trim elements in black chrome, including that for the tailpipe.

Rounding off the external presentation are 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels, an AMG high-performance ceramic composite braking system and a panoramic sliding sunroof.

Inside, you’ll find an AMG Exclusive package which has seat upholstery and the AMG high-performance steering wheel finished in Nappa leather. There’s also anthracite open-pore poplar wood trim and a centre console with a black crystal-look finish, and further accoutrements come in the form of AMG door sill panels – with replaceable covers and an illuminated red AMG logo – and AMG floor mats with contrasting red stitching.

Digital screens include a 12.3-inch driver’s display panel and a 12.8-inch OLED central display unit as well as those for the MBUX high-end rear seat entertainment system (with two wireless headphones) and accompanying MBUX rear tablet. Also to be found are a head-up display, active ambient lighting, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, an Air Balance package and front/rear wireless mobile chargers.

Safety-wise, there’s a driver assistance package, which includes Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Steering Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist, and the performance sedan also comes equipped with Active Parking Assist with Parktronic and a Parking Package with a 360-degree camera.

Finally, pricing. The fully-imported Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is priced from RM2,238,888 (on-the-road, without insurance but inclusive of 10% sales tax), and it comes with a six-year or 100,000 km high-voltage battery warranty (whichever comes first).

