2024 Mazda CX-5 facelift review – can this 7-year-old C-segment SUV still compete against newer rivals?

Posted in Car Reviews, Cars, Mazda, Video Reviews / By Jonathan Lee / April 9 2024 5:56 pm

The second-generation Mazda CX-5 is now seven years old, and even the facelift that was launched earlier this year has been around since September 2021. It’s clear, then, that this family SUV is close to the end of its life, so has it been outclassed by its newer rivals?

Well, that’s why we took the latest model for a spin – and in top-spec 2.5 Turbo High AWD guise. Its RM188,760 price certainly seems high, but now that other C-segment SUVs (such as the new Honda CR-V) have also breached the RM190,000 mark, the cost of the range-topper has almost been normalised.

The CX-5’s design may seem awfully familiar thanks to the sheer number of units on the road these days, but in isolation it still looks fantastic, with precise curving lines and lots of voluptuous surfacing. The facelift has been fairly successful in updating the design, thanks to more assertive L-shaped head- and taillight graphics, a larger and bolder grille and a cleaner design for the bumpers.

Inside, the CX-5 retains its premium-feeling, well-built interior, enhanced by new features like a seven-inch digital instrument display, a head-up display and redesigned seats. However, even this top-of-the-line model misses out on the larger 10.25-inch infotainment display, Bose sound system and any form of hands-free opening function for the tailgate.

Thankfully, the CX-5 is fully modern under the bonnet, where you’ll find a 2.5 litre turbocharged Skyactiv-G four-cylinder engine that produces a punchy 231 PS and 420 Nm of torque. Mated to the usual six-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive with variable torque distribution, it will get from zero to 100 km/h in 8.8 seconds and delivers a claimed fuel consumption of 9.1 litres per 100 km on the WLTP cycle.

Plenty of redeeming qualities for the CX-5 then, but can it really keep up with newer competition? And in a world where cars are becoming more and more tech-heavy, is the old-school Mazda starting to make more sense? Find out in the video review below.

