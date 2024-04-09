2024 Mazda CX-5 facelift review – can this 7-year-old C-segment SUV still compete against newer rivals?

The second-generation Mazda CX-5 is now seven years old, and even the facelift that was launched earlier this year has been around since September 2021. It’s clear, then, that this family SUV is close to the end of its life, so has it been outclassed by its newer rivals?
Well, that’s why we took the latest model for a spin – and in top-spec 2.5 Turbo High AWD guise. Its RM188,760 price certainly seems high, but now that other C-segment SUVs (such as the new Honda CR-V) have also breached the RM190,000 mark, the cost of the range-topper has almost been normalised.
The CX-5’s design may seem awfully familiar thanks to the sheer number of units on the road these days, but in isolation it still looks fantastic, with precise curving lines and lots of voluptuous surfacing. The facelift has been fairly successful in updating the design, thanks to more assertive L-shaped head- and taillight graphics, a larger and bolder grille and a cleaner design for the bumpers.
Inside, the CX-5 retains its premium-feeling, well-built interior, enhanced by new features like a seven-inch digital instrument display, a head-up display and redesigned seats. However, even this top-of-the-line model misses out on the larger 10.25-inch infotainment display, Bose sound system and any form of hands-free opening function for the tailgate.
Thankfully, the CX-5 is fully modern under the bonnet, where you’ll find a 2.5 litre turbocharged Skyactiv-G four-cylinder engine that produces a punchy 231 PS and 420 Nm of torque. Mated to the usual six-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive with variable torque distribution, it will get from zero to 100 km/h in 8.8 seconds and delivers a claimed fuel consumption of 9.1 litres per 100 km on the WLTP cycle.
Plenty of redeeming qualities for the CX-5 then, but can it really keep up with newer competition? And in a world where cars are becoming more and more tech-heavy, is the old-school Mazda starting to make more sense? Find out in the video review below.
No 10.2 inch infortainment screen and no Bose speakers but looks outdated…how to compete with other rivals
this cx5 is still better than all except the X70
In terms of handling and gearbox, I prefer this one to latest Cr-v.
Exterior design both are boring and ugly.
Interior also boring and ugly.
Previous Cr-v interior and exterior design are better than the latest model of Cr-v.
Hoping for Mazda Malaysia to bring in the CX-50 to Malaysia with 2.5Turbo and NON-CVT gearbox. And it has rugged and modern look.
Wait for MG SUVs rival with CX5, definitely looks better than CX5
To answer the question, this seems so ancient compared to current EVs. Please stay off the overtaking lanes ya.
Look at the resolution of the 360 and reverse camera — that’s straight up criminal. Not to mention the undersized infotainment screen when the CX-30 and Mazda 3 come with the nice big screen…
Old garbage
We need cx50, not this dinosaur
boring looking it now！
Honda CRV is the best
Not gonna same boring look but onlu aunties love this
Mazda is a fine vehicle but the pricing is unacceptable for the lower trims where active safety features are scarce.
Nothing special. Overpriced, underspecced, very late into the game, with underwhelming design that cannot attract, the same old tired powertrain, outdated interior that looks like it came from the 90s.
Many of its competitors have left it behind.
Old garbage with outdated tech. For this price, better get the CR-V. Why not just bring in the CX-50 and CX-60?
As a new owner of this exact model — with this exact color — I fully agree with everything Johnny Boy said.
Handling is superb.. and the feeling you get when flooring the pedal to teach the tailgating bimmer behind you is fantastic.
The only downside is the FC… 7.5 to 7.8 km/L is exactly what I get as well in full city driving.
Good that still using gearbox unlike those cvt which are cheap production garbage
facelift sampai lebam
Hope paultan can review the most basic spec, as the 2.0 NA engine is alot punchier to use in most cases of daily driving and city use as compared to the 2.5t.
HELL NO
Mazda CX50 should be the way forward but seems like this CX5 (with that price tag) is another clearing production stocks go ahead.