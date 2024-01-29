2024 Mazda CX-5 facelift launched in Malaysia – 2.0, 2.5, 2.5T and 2.2D, priced from RM144k to RM192k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / January 29 2024 7:13 pm

Bermaz Auto has launched the updated 2024 Mazda CX-5 in Malaysia, and this market will continue to receive petrol- and diesel-powered versions, across five variants.

The 2024 CX-5 line-up begins with the 2.0G 2WD Mid, priced from RM144,469.20, joined by the 2.0G 2WD High from RM161,169.20. Stepping up to the larger naturally aspirated engine brings the 2.5G 2WD High, from RM174,960.40. Next is the the turbodiesel 2.2D 2WD High, from RM180,322.80, topping out with the turbocharged petrol 2.5G AWD High, from RM188,760.40.

All prices quoted are on-the-road without insurance for metallic paint finishes, and are before accessories comprised of the Activ-e window film and LED-illuminated sill plates, packaged at RM2,410, as well as leather seats, priced at RM2,900. Premium paint options are an additional RM3,300.

2024 Mazda CX-5 facelift pricelist, Peninsular Malaysia – click to enlarge

In terms of updates for the facelift, the 2024 CX-5 gets a restyled front fascia that has been made more three-dimensional, with a revised grille and front bumper that gets a smaller central air intake. The 2.0G 2WD Mid gains advanced keyless entry, while variants 2.0G 2WD High and above receive shift paddles behind the steering wheel and signature LED headlamps.

Rolling stock on the 2024 CX-5 facelift starts with 17-inch alloy wheels on tyres measuring 225/65R17 on the 2.0G 2WD Mid and High variants, before growing to 19-inch wheels on the 2.5G 2WD High, 2.2D 2WD High and the 2.5T 4WD High variants.

For the 2.5G 2WD High and above, the driver and front passenger seats gain seat ventilation. This variant level is also where the range gets the seven-inch TFT LCD multi-info instrument display, whereas the two 2.0G variants get the 4.6-inch display; the base Mid gets the standard display, while the High gets a multi-info display of the same dimension.

Fusion TIFF File

2024 Mazda CX-5 specifications – click to enlarge

For seating, the front seats in the 2.0G 2WD Mid are fabric and manually adjusted (six-way for the driver, four-way for the front passenger), while variants 2.0G High and onwards step up to leather and 10-way power adjustment with two-position memory for the driver, and a six-way power adjustable front passenger seat.

The variants are more closely matched in terms of infotainment, where all get an eight-inch capacitive touchscreen, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, six speakers, four USB ports, wireless device charger and the 2.0G 2WD High onwards receive a 360-degree camera system (the base 2.0G 2WD Mid gets by with a reversing camera).

Variants from the 2.0G 2WD High onwards receive the suite of advanced driver assistance systems, which includes adaptive front lighting, high beam control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning system, lane keeping assist, driver attention alert, smart city brake support, smart brake support, radar cruise control, and cruising and traffic support.

For exterior colours, the 2024 Mazda CX-5 facelift is offered in Malaysia in Jet Black, Snowflake White Pearl, Machine Gray, Deep Crystal Blue, Soul Red Crystal, Polymetal Gray and Platinum Quartz. This model is covered by a five-year, 100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, with the free maintenance package offered for the same duration and mileage.

2024 Mazda CX-5 facelift – official images

GALLERY: Mazda CX-5 facelift

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.