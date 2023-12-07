2024 Mazda CX-5 facelift details leaked for Malaysia – 2.0 and 2.5 petrol, 2.2D, 2.5T engines; RM149k-197k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / December 7 2023 10:36 am

The updated, 2024 Mazda CX-5 appears to be nearing its Malaysian market introduction, given that it has been sighted on a transporter truck, and now we have leaked details of the facelifted SUV, sent to paultan.org from an anonymous source which goes by the handle Pirates R Us.

The leaked internal document shows that the 2024 CX-5 will be sold in Malaysia in five variants – the 2.0G 2WD Mid, 2.0G 2WD High, 2.5G 2WD High, 2.2D 2WD High and the 2.5T AWD High, the range-topper being the sole variant with all-wheel-drive this time.

Prices as listed on the leaked document start from RM149,469.20 for the base 2.0G 2WD Mid, moving on to RM166,469.20 for the 2.0G 2WD High, RM179,960.40 for the 2.5G 2WD High, RM185,322.80 for the 2.2D 2WD High, and RM193,760.40 for the 2.5T AWD High; all prices are for Peninsular Malaysia, on-the-road without insurance, with metallic paint (premium paints, Soul Red Crystal and Machine Grey, add RM3,300), before accessories.

Key updates according to the document for the 2024 facelift begin with the 2.0G Mid, which gets a new front grille and bumper, 17-inch alloy wheels of a new design, auto folding exterior mirrors, keyless entry with walk-away locking, and the new ‘CX-5’ badge design.

The same exterior kit is found on the 2.0G High, while the 2.5G High gets larger 19-inch alloys. So far, it appears that the kit from the 2.5G High will be on the 2.5T High as well.

Inside, the changes brought by the 2024 facelift range begin with the infotainment, where the 2.0G Mid now brings wireless Apple CarPlay in addition to wired Android Auto through the eight-inch infotainment display, plus a wireless phone charger and LED interior lamps.

Next in the 2.0G High, this adds paddle shifters to the kit list, along with the introduction of ADAS equipment to the CX-5 range, plus a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with memory function. Moving on to the 2.5G High, this adds front seat ventilation, and a seven-inch colour TFT display to its instrumentation, where lower variants used an analogue speedometer.

Moving on to the diesel-powered 2.2D High, this shares the interior updates with the naturally aspirated petrol powered 2.5G High. At the top of the 2024 CX-5 range, the interior of the turbocharged petrol 2.5T High adds on Offroad Traction Assist.

Additionally, the source says that bookings for the 2024 CX-5 are now being taken with a RM1,000 refundable deposit, and vehicle stock is expected to arrive in March 2024 for delivery the following month, in April.

These details, of course, are leaked, and confirmation of the updated SUV’s specification and pricing will come with the official announcement when the time comes. For now, pricing indicated on this document shows that the 2024 Mazda CX-5 in Malaysia will start from RM149,469.20 for the base 2.0G 2WD Mid, ranging up to RM193,760.40 for the 2.5T AWD High, plus RM3,300 for the premium paint options.

