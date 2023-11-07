2024 Mazda CX-5 facelift seen – Malaysia launch soon?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mazda, Spyshots / By Gerard Lye / November 7 2023 12:24 pm

It looks like Bermaz Motor is getting ready to introduce the facelifted Mazda CX-5 soon, as paultan.org reader Pavithren Shankar has shared with us an image that purportedly depicts the refreshed SUV on a trailer.

The wrapping on the vehicle attempts to mask some of the design changes that come with the facelift, one of which involve the taillights. The update sees reshaped light clusters that are marginally slimmer and with a subtle notch at the base, which are somewhat visible in this image.

Other revisions that aren’t visible here but are part of the facelift include a new taillight signature (no longer circular), while the front redesigned headlamps have rectangular-shaped LED lighting elements within them. The latter is joined by a grille with a three-dimensional mesh insert, while the lower apron has less black trim than before.

As for the interior, it remains large the same as the pre-facelift model aside from the addition of a Qi wireless charging tray and the Mazda intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) drive mode system. The 10.25-inch infotainment screen isn’t new as it was introduced when the CX-5 got a running change in August 2020, although this didn’t come to Malaysia. Our CX-5 got its running change in October 2019 and has remained the same until now – the full facelift was revealed back in September 2021.

Finally, in the safety and driver assist department, the i-Activsense suite has been updated to now include a new Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS), which helps reduce driver fatigue by assisting with accelerator, brake pedal and steering operations when stuck in traffic jams. The front Adaptive LED Headlights (ALH) have also been enhanced to provide finer control over light distribution.

So far, there’s no word on when the facelifted CX-5 will be launched here, but it should happen for the 2024 model year. Are you looking forward to it? Will you pick if over the upcoming sixth-generation Honda CR-V that is also slated for our market? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

