2024 Mazda CX-5 facelift seen – Malaysia launch soon?

It looks like Bermaz Motor is getting ready to introduce the facelifted Mazda CX-5 soon, as paultan.org reader Pavithren Shankar has shared with us an image that purportedly depicts the refreshed SUV on a trailer.
The wrapping on the vehicle attempts to mask some of the design changes that come with the facelift, one of which involve the taillights. The update sees reshaped light clusters that are marginally slimmer and with a subtle notch at the base, which are somewhat visible in this image.
Other revisions that aren’t visible here but are part of the facelift include a new taillight signature (no longer circular), while the front redesigned headlamps have rectangular-shaped LED lighting elements within them. The latter is joined by a grille with a three-dimensional mesh insert, while the lower apron has less black trim than before.
As for the interior, it remains large the same as the pre-facelift model aside from the addition of a Qi wireless charging tray and the Mazda intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) drive mode system. The 10.25-inch infotainment screen isn’t new as it was introduced when the CX-5 got a running change in August 2020, although this didn’t come to Malaysia. Our CX-5 got its running change in October 2019 and has remained the same until now – the full facelift was revealed back in September 2021.
Finally, in the safety and driver assist department, the i-Activsense suite has been updated to now include a new Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS), which helps reduce driver fatigue by assisting with accelerator, brake pedal and steering operations when stuck in traffic jams. The front Adaptive LED Headlights (ALH) have also been enhanced to provide finer control over light distribution.
So far, there’s no word on when the facelifted CX-5 will be launched here, but it should happen for the 2024 model year. Are you looking forward to it? Will you pick if over the upcoming sixth-generation Honda CR-V that is also slated for our market? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
GALLERY: 2022 Mazda CX-5 facelift
GALLERY: 2019 Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo AWD High in Malaysia
Comments
2.0 tebu this time around ?
Facelift?? same face, same body
Agreed. Same face with more wrinkles, blemishes, triple chin due to rapid aging process KEK
So many mazda fans come here to downvote comments when people criticising mazda
They should bring the updated CX-8 too.
looks like someone decided to wake up from their slumber. now are we going to get it full specced or bare bones like the current one. only time will tell i guess. hope this one gets the bose sound system, mrcc with traffic and cruise support…and new rims.
Ada chance la untuk naik harga. RM turun, ada alasan nak naik byk sikit.
what will be the price…if 199k bye bye lor
Looks like nowadays Mazda keep refreshed their models just like the Mazda6 and CX-5 for so long …. all new model and not some facelift and keep the old model milking customers
Better wait for honda crv. yawnfest cx5 interior and still using a decade old drivetrain
It’s proven technology and it still gets wonderful complements. Not to mention it is more lasting. CR-V all pecah pecah very fast. U don’t believe? U go check out used car lot. 2-3yr old CR-V already condition very poor. Mazda one all very proper still. U know why? Proper owners.
Doesn’t matter what features la. Cx-5 over CR-V any day. Go test to understand why. Never test, never know.
facelift? what facelift?
Hard to justify these cars like CX-5 and CR-V now, top up a bit Model Y. Same price can get Model 3.
Mazda MY current trend… offering MY consumer older model with even older wheels design with a premium price tag!!!
Noone forcing you to buy oso.
Pricelift not facelift
Should be call Pricelift instead
