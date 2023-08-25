2023 Honda CR-V – sixth-gen spied again in Malaysia

In Cars, Honda, Local News, Spyshots / By Anthony Lim / 25 August 2023 11:07 am / 0 comments

First sighted early this year and then again last month, the sixth-generation Honda CR-V has been spied once more doing road trials. Reader Johnson Ng spotted the SUV, still in full camouflage, on the way up to Genting Highlands, and managed to snap a couple of photos of the car.

It won’t be long before the all-new CR-V makes its Malaysian debut. Back in March, Honda Malaysia announced that it was set to launch four new models this year in the country, and CR-V will be among them. Given that we’re already near the tail end of the third quarter of the year, a market debut should be on the cards sometime in the fourth quarter.

The new CR-V, which made its global debut in July last year, is slightly longer and wider than the fifth-gen model – which is still on sale here – that it replaces. Pluses from the larger dimensions include a more spacious cabin, with rear legroom (which is already very good in the outgoing car) improved by an additional 15 mm.

The cabin presentation largely mimics that of the current 11th-gen Civic, with a larger centre console that allows the gear lever to be placed side-by-side with the drive mode selector, hill descent control button and electronic parking brake switch.

Thailand provides the clue as to what we can expect to come our way in terms of powertrains and specifications. Launched in March this year, the Thai-market CR-V is available with two powertrain options. The first is a 1.5L turbo petrol unit, which produces 190 hp at 6,000 rpm and 242 of torque from 1,700 rpm to 5,000 rpm, mated to a continuously variable transmission.

The other is a hybrid with an i-MMD powertrain configuration similar to that on the Civic e:HEV, with a 2.0 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine with an e-CVT paired with two electric motors yielding a total system output of 207 PS and 315 Nm of torque.

In Thailand, the CR-V is available in both five- and seven-seat options, but it’s very likely that we won’t be seeing the seven-seater coming our way. In any case, we’ll know soon enough.

GALLERY: 2023 Honda CR-V, sixth-generation

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.