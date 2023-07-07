2023 sixth-gen Honda CR-V spied in Malaysia again

In Cars, Honda, Local News, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 7 July 2023 5:07 pm / 0 comments

The sixth-generation Honda CR-V made its global debut almost exactly one year ago, and was launched for the Thailand market in March this year at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show. Now, it appears that the SUV is likely launching in Malaysia soon, as a camouflaged example has been sighted once again, this time in Gemencheh, Negeri Sembilan.

Honda Malaysia announced in March that it will be launching four new models this year in the country, and the all-new CR-V will be among them. The new model measures 4,694 mm long and 1,865 mm wide, which makes it 71 mm longer and 10 mm wider than the current, fifth-generation model that it will replace.

The larger dimensions make for a more spacious cabin, and rear legroom benefits with an additional 15 mm. The dashboard architecture of the sixth-generation CR-V takes after the Civic’s, though with a centre console that accommodates the gear lever and drive mode selector being located side-by-side.

Previous sighting of sixth-generation Honda CR-V in Putrajaya

Safety kit on the US-market sixth-generation CR-V includes Blind spot information (BSI), while the existing Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow and Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS) get more natural responses, says Honda. Additional functions include Traffic Jam Assist, Low-Speed Braking Control and Traffic Sign Recognition.

In Thailand, the sixth-generation CR-V is sold with a choice of two powertrain options. One is the 1.5L turbo petrol unit produces 190 hp at 6,000 rpm and 242 of torque from 1,700 rpm to 5,000 rpm, mated to a continuously variable transmission, and the other is the 2.0 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine with e-CVT combined with two electric motors to produce 207 PS and 371 Nm from 0 – 2,000 rpm.

The fifth-generation CR-V was launched in Malaysia in July 2017, and the facelift arrived in November 2020. This current model is on sale in Malaysia from RM146,900 for the base 2.0L 2WD variant, and the four-variant range is topped by the 1.5L TC-P 4WD at RM171,400.

GALLERY: 2023 Honda CR-V, sixth-generation