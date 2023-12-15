2024 Honda CR-V – spec-by-spec comparison; 1.5L VTEC Turbo S, E and V; 2.0L e:HEV RS; from RM158k

The sixth-generation Honda CR-V was launched in Malaysia recently, and is being offered in four variants, three of which are turbocharged and available with official on-the-road pricing without insurance. As for the fourth member of the line-up, it is an e:HEV hybrid that will only get a price tag in early 2024. Here’s a breakdown of your options for now:
- Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo S – RM159,900
- Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo E – RM169,900
- Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo V AWD – RM181,900
- Honda CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS – price to be announced in early 2024
We should point out that the entry-level S variant is being offered at an introductory price of RM157,900 for the first 750 units to celebrate 20 years of CKD production of the CR-V in Malaysia, so you’ll need to hurry to get one at an immediate RM2,000 discount.
In terms of powertrains, the S, E and V variants all share the same setup that consists of a 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine paired with an Earth Dreams CVT. Only the V gets all-wheel drive, with the S and E being front-wheel drive instead. Here are the specifications of the turbocharged variants:
- Engine: 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol with direct injection
- Engine output: 193 PS (190 hp or 142 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 243 Nm from 1,700 to 5,000 rpm
- Transmission: CVT; FWD (S and E); AWD (V)
- Top speed: 200 km/h
- 0-100 km/h time: 9.7 seconds (S); 9.8 seconds (E); 10.4 seconds (V)
- Fuel consumption: 7 l/100 km (S and E); 7.5 l/100 km (V)
As for the 2.0L e:HEV RS variant, we mentioned that official pricing will only be available in early 2024. The hybrid setup is similar to the one in the Civic e:HEV RS, incorporating Honda’s Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system.
This sees a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine act primarily as a generator that charges a battery, which then powers a front-mounted electric motor. However, at higher speeds where it is more efficient to do so, the engine can directly drive the front wheels through a lock-up clutch. The specifications of the CR-V’s hybrid powertrain is as follows:
- Engine: 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle inline-four petrol with direct injection
- Engine output: 148 PS (146 hp or 109 kW) at 6,100 rpm and 190 Nm at 4,500 rpm
- Transmission: Electronic CVT; FWD
- Electric motor output: 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) from 5,000 to 8,000 rpm and 335 Nm from 0 to 2,000 rpm
- Top speed: 187 km/h
- 0-100 km/h time: 9 seconds
- Fuel consumption: 5 l/100 km
All variants of the CR-V come with electric power steering with variable gear ratio, enabling a turning radius of six metres. Also standard are front MacPherson struts, a rear multi-link setup, front ventilated brake discs, rear solid brake discs and an electric parking brake.
Equipment-wise, standard items for all CR-Vs include automatic LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, front LED sequential turn signals and LED rear combination taillights. Variant-specific items include LED front fog lamps, which are standard for the E, V and RS, along with a hands-free powered tailgate. The range-topping hybrid is the only one with rear fog lamps, active cornering lights as well as an active shutter grille in the front.
As for the rest of the kit list, the S comes with 17-inch alloy wheels (235/65 profile tyres), remote engine start, walk away auto lock, keyless entry and start, Econ and Sport drive modes, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a urethane steering wheel, fabric seat upholstery, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster display, a seven-inch Display Audio head unit (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), eight speakers, Honda Connect telematics and Active Noise Control.
Safety and driver assistance equipment for the S is also pretty comprehensive, with seven airbags, all-seat seatbelt reminder, VSA, Agile Handing Assist, ABS, EBD, auto brake hold, hill start assist, hill descent control, four rear reverse sensors and a multi-angle reverse camera all being standard.
The base variant also gets Honda Sensing, with standard systems being forward collision warning, collision mitigation braking system (autonomous emergency braking), lane keep assist, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, auto high beam, lead car departure alert and a driver attention monitor.
Stepping up to the E nets you 18-inch alloys (235/60 profile tyres), paddle shifters, powered front seats with memory function, automatic wipers, a 15W wireless charging pad, leather seat upholstery and steering wheel, a nine-inch Advanced Display Audio system (with wireless AA and AC), four front parking sensors and Honda’s LaneWatch side camera system.
The V builds upon the E by adding interior ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system. At the top of the heap, the V’s 18-inch alloys come in black instead of silver and feature a resonator to reduce road noise. The range-topper also gets a key card, a head-up display, a Sport drive mode, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, sport pedals, a Bose 12-speaker sound system, adaptive headlamps and Active Sound Control.
The CR-V is available in five colours, including Canyon River Blue Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Ignite Red Metallic and Platinum White Pearl, the last of which will cost you an additional RM600.
A five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is included with each purchase along with free labour service applicable up to five times within 100,000 km or five years. For the hybrid variant, there’s also an eight-year, unlimited-mileage warranty for the lithium-ion hybrid battery. Given these specifications, which variant of the CR-V do you think is worth your money? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.
2024 Honda CR-V specs comparison
2024 Honda CR-V 1.5 S – RM159,900
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.5 litre DOHC VTEC Turbo engine
- 1,498 cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol
- 193 PS (190 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 243 Nm from 1,700 to 5,000 rpm
- Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
- Front-wheel drive
- Electronic parking brake
- MacPherson strut suspension (front), multi-link (rear)
- Ventilated brake discs (front), solid disc (rear)
- Variable gear ratio electric power steering
- 0-100 km/h in 9.7 seconds
- 1,598 kg kerb weight
- 198 mm ground clearance
- 57 litre fuel tank
Exterior
- LED auto headlights
- LED daytime running lights
- LED sequential front turn indicators
- LED combination taillights
- 17-inch five double-spoke alloy wheels, 235/65 tyres
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured shark fin antenna
Interior
- Smart entry with push-start button
- Remote engine start
- Walk-away auto lock function
- 7.0-inch TFT instrument display, with analogue speedometer
- Cruise control
- Urethane multifunction steering wheel, with audio controls
- Black fabric upholstery
- Light grey headliner
- Manually-adjustable front seats
- Second-row sliding seats
- Dual-zone air-conditioning system
- Rear air-conditioning vents
- Seven-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity
- Bluetooth, hands-free telephone (HFT) system
- Eight-speaker audio system
- One front USB port, two rear USB ports (Type-C)
- Auto dimming rear-view mirror
- Four rear parking sensors
- Multi-angle reverse camera
- 17-inch steel spare wheel
- 589 litre boot space
Safety
- Eight airbags (front, side, side curtain and knee)
- Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors
- Vehicle stability assist (VSA)
- ABS with EBD and brake assist
- Auto brake hold
- Hill start assist
- Hill descent control
- Agile handle assist (AHA)
- Emergency stop signal
- Seat belt reminder on all seats
- Auto door lock
- Active noise control
- Honda Connect telematics system
- Honda Sensing driver assistance suite
- Forward collision warning (FCW)
- Autonomous emergency braking (CMBS)
- Adaptive cruise control (ACC)
- Low speed follow (LSF)
- Road departure mitigation (RDM)
- Lane departure warning (LDW)
- Lane keeping assist (LKAS)
- Automatic high beam (AHD)
- Lead car departure notification
2023 Honda CR-V 1.5 E – RM169,900
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- 0-100 km/h in 9.8 seconds
- 1,616 kg kerb weight
Exterior
- LED front fog lamps
- Hands-free powered tailgate with walk-away close function
- 18-inch five double-spoke alloy wheels, 235/60 tyres
Interior
- Paddle shifters
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Combination leather upholstery
- Eight-way driver, four-way front passenger powered seats
- Front seat position memory function (two positions)
- 9.0-inch Advanced Display Audio touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
- Wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity
- Wireless charger (front, 15 watts)
- Two front USB ports (Type-A, Type-C)
- Auto front wipers
Safety
- Honda LaneWatch side camera system
- Four front parking sensors
2023 Honda CR-V 1.5 V AWD – RM181,900
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Real-Time AWD system
- 0-100 km/h in 10.4 seconds
- 1,668 kg kerb weight
- 208 mm ground clearance
Exterior
- Chrome tailpipe finishers
Interior
- Front roof/foot ambient light
- Cup holder light
- Front door inner handle light
- Front/rear door line illumination
Safety
- Multi-view (360-degree) camera system
- Auto tilt side mirror function during reversing
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
2023 Honda CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS – pricing to be announced early 2024
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system
- 1,993 cc naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine
- 148 PS (146 hp) at 6,100 rpm, 190 Nm at 4,500 rpm
- 184 PS (181 hp, or 135 kW) at 5,000 to 8,000 rpm and 335 Nm from 0-2,000 rpm e-motor
- Electric continuously variable transmission (e-CVT)
- Front-wheel drive
- 0-100 km/h in 9.0 seconds, 187 km/h top speed
- 1,735 kg kerb weight
Exterior
- Black-coloured shark fin antenna
- Black-coloured side mirror covers
- RS bodystyling elements and RS badging
- Roof rails
- Active shutter grille
- 18-inch Berlina Black alloy wheels, 235/60 tyres
Interior
- Combination leather seats with red contrast stitching
- 10.2-inch TFT fully-digital instrument panel
- 12-speaker Bose Premium audio system
- Black headliner
- Key card
- Head-up display
- Sport pedals
Safety
- Adaptive driving beam
- Active sound control
GALLERY: 2024 Honda CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS
GALLERY: 2024 Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo V AWD
