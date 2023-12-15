2024 Honda CR-V – spec-by-spec comparison; 1.5L VTEC Turbo S, E and V; 2.0L e:HEV RS; from RM158k

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 15 2023 12:35 pm

The sixth-generation Honda CR-V was launched in Malaysia recently, and is being offered in four variants, three of which are turbocharged and available with official on-the-road pricing without insurance. As for the fourth member of the line-up, it is an e:HEV hybrid that will only get a price tag in early 2024. Here’s a breakdown of your options for now:

Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo S – RM159,900

Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo E – RM169,900

Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo V AWD – RM181,900

Honda CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS – price to be announced in early 2024

We should point out that the entry-level S variant is being offered at an introductory price of RM157,900 for the first 750 units to celebrate 20 years of CKD production of the CR-V in Malaysia, so you’ll need to hurry to get one at an immediate RM2,000 discount.

In terms of powertrains, the S, E and V variants all share the same setup that consists of a 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine paired with an Earth Dreams CVT. Only the V gets all-wheel drive, with the S and E being front-wheel drive instead. Here are the specifications of the turbocharged variants:

Engine: 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol with direct injection

Engine output: 193 PS (190 hp or 142 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 243 Nm from 1,700 to 5,000 rpm

Transmission: CVT; FWD (S and E); AWD (V)

Top speed: 200 km/h

0-100 km/h time: 9.7 seconds (S); 9.8 seconds (E); 10.4 seconds (V)

Fuel consumption: 7 l/100 km (S and E); 7.5 l/100 km (V)

As for the 2.0L e:HEV RS variant, we mentioned that official pricing will only be available in early 2024. The hybrid setup is similar to the one in the Civic e:HEV RS, incorporating Honda’s Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system.

2024 Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo V (left), 2.0L e:HEV RS (right)

This sees a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine act primarily as a generator that charges a battery, which then powers a front-mounted electric motor. However, at higher speeds where it is more efficient to do so, the engine can directly drive the front wheels through a lock-up clutch. The specifications of the CR-V’s hybrid powertrain is as follows:

Engine: 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle inline-four petrol with direct injection

Engine output: 148 PS (146 hp or 109 kW) at 6,100 rpm and 190 Nm at 4,500 rpm

Transmission: Electronic CVT; FWD

Electric motor output: 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) from 5,000 to 8,000 rpm and 335 Nm from 0 to 2,000 rpm

Top speed: 187 km/h

0-100 km/h time: 9 seconds

Fuel consumption: 5 l/100 km

All variants of the CR-V come with electric power steering with variable gear ratio, enabling a turning radius of six metres. Also standard are front MacPherson struts, a rear multi-link setup, front ventilated brake discs, rear solid brake discs and an electric parking brake.

Equipment-wise, standard items for all CR-Vs include automatic LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, front LED sequential turn signals and LED rear combination taillights. Variant-specific items include LED front fog lamps, which are standard for the E, V and RS, along with a hands-free powered tailgate. The range-topping hybrid is the only one with rear fog lamps, active cornering lights as well as an active shutter grille in the front.

As for the rest of the kit list, the S comes with 17-inch alloy wheels (235/65 profile tyres), remote engine start, walk away auto lock, keyless entry and start, Econ and Sport drive modes, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a urethane steering wheel, fabric seat upholstery, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster display, a seven-inch Display Audio head unit (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), eight speakers, Honda Connect telematics and Active Noise Control.

Safety and driver assistance equipment for the S is also pretty comprehensive, with seven airbags, all-seat seatbelt reminder, VSA, Agile Handing Assist, ABS, EBD, auto brake hold, hill start assist, hill descent control, four rear reverse sensors and a multi-angle reverse camera all being standard.

2024 Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo V (left), 2.0L e:HEV RS (right)

The base variant also gets Honda Sensing, with standard systems being forward collision warning, collision mitigation braking system (autonomous emergency braking), lane keep assist, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, auto high beam, lead car departure alert and a driver attention monitor.

Stepping up to the E nets you 18-inch alloys (235/60 profile tyres), paddle shifters, powered front seats with memory function, automatic wipers, a 15W wireless charging pad, leather seat upholstery and steering wheel, a nine-inch Advanced Display Audio system (with wireless AA and AC), four front parking sensors and Honda’s LaneWatch side camera system.

The V builds upon the E by adding interior ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system. At the top of the heap, the V’s 18-inch alloys come in black instead of silver and feature a resonator to reduce road noise. The range-topper also gets a key card, a head-up display, a Sport drive mode, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, sport pedals, a Bose 12-speaker sound system, adaptive headlamps and Active Sound Control.

2024 Honda CR-V spec sheet; click to enlarge

The CR-V is available in five colours, including Canyon River Blue Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Ignite Red Metallic and Platinum White Pearl, the last of which will cost you an additional RM600.

A five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is included with each purchase along with free labour service applicable up to five times within 100,000 km or five years. For the hybrid variant, there’s also an eight-year, unlimited-mileage warranty for the lithium-ion hybrid battery. Given these specifications, which variant of the CR-V do you think is worth your money? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

2024 Honda CR-V specs comparison

2024 Honda CR-V 1.5 S – RM159,900

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre DOHC VTEC Turbo engine

1,498 cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol

193 PS (190 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 243 Nm from 1,700 to 5,000 rpm

Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Front-wheel drive

Electronic parking brake

MacPherson strut suspension (front), multi-link (rear)

Ventilated brake discs (front), solid disc (rear)

Variable gear ratio electric power steering

0-100 km/h in 9.7 seconds

1,598 kg kerb weight

198 mm ground clearance

57 litre fuel tank

Exterior

LED auto headlights

LED daytime running lights

LED sequential front turn indicators

LED combination taillights

17-inch five double-spoke alloy wheels, 235/65 tyres

Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured shark fin antenna

Interior

Smart entry with push-start button

Remote engine start

Walk-away auto lock function

7.0-inch TFT instrument display, with analogue speedometer

Cruise control

Urethane multifunction steering wheel, with audio controls

Black fabric upholstery

Light grey headliner

Manually-adjustable front seats

Second-row sliding seats

Dual-zone air-conditioning system

Rear air-conditioning vents

Seven-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity

Bluetooth, hands-free telephone (HFT) system

Eight-speaker audio system

One front USB port, two rear USB ports (Type-C)

Auto dimming rear-view mirror

Four rear parking sensors

Multi-angle reverse camera

17-inch steel spare wheel

589 litre boot space

Safety

Eight airbags (front, side, side curtain and knee)

Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors

Vehicle stability assist (VSA)

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Auto brake hold

Hill start assist

Hill descent control

Agile handle assist (AHA)

Emergency stop signal

Seat belt reminder on all seats

Auto door lock

Active noise control

Honda Connect telematics system

Honda Sensing driver assistance suite

Forward collision warning (FCW)

Autonomous emergency braking (CMBS)

Adaptive cruise control (ACC)

Low speed follow (LSF)

Road departure mitigation (RDM)

Lane departure warning (LDW)

Lane keeping assist (LKAS)

Automatic high beam (AHD)

Lead car departure notification

2023 Honda CR-V 1.5 E – RM169,900

Adds on:

Mechanicals

0-100 km/h in 9.8 seconds

1,616 kg kerb weight

Exterior

LED front fog lamps

Hands-free powered tailgate with walk-away close function

18-inch five double-spoke alloy wheels, 235/60 tyres

Interior

Paddle shifters

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Combination leather upholstery

Eight-way driver, four-way front passenger powered seats

Front seat position memory function (two positions)

9.0-inch Advanced Display Audio touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity

Wireless charger (front, 15 watts)

Two front USB ports (Type-A, Type-C)

Auto front wipers

Safety

Honda LaneWatch side camera system

Four front parking sensors

2023 Honda CR-V 1.5 V AWD – RM181,900

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Real-Time AWD system

0-100 km/h in 10.4 seconds

1,668 kg kerb weight

208 mm ground clearance

Exterior

Chrome tailpipe finishers

Interior

Front roof/foot ambient light

Cup holder light

Front door inner handle light

Front/rear door line illumination

Safety

Multi-view (360-degree) camera system

Auto tilt side mirror function during reversing

Tyre pressure monitoring system

2023 Honda CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS – pricing to be announced early 2024

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system

1,993 cc naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine

148 PS (146 hp) at 6,100 rpm, 190 Nm at 4,500 rpm

184 PS (181 hp, or 135 kW) at 5,000 to 8,000 rpm and 335 Nm from 0-2,000 rpm e-motor

Electric continuously variable transmission (e-CVT)

Front-wheel drive

0-100 km/h in 9.0 seconds, 187 km/h top speed

1,735 kg kerb weight

Exterior

Black-coloured shark fin antenna

Black-coloured side mirror covers

RS bodystyling elements and RS badging

Roof rails

Active shutter grille

18-inch Berlina Black alloy wheels, 235/60 tyres

Interior

Combination leather seats with red contrast stitching

10.2-inch TFT fully-digital instrument panel

12-speaker Bose Premium audio system

Black headliner

Key card

Head-up display

Sport pedals

Safety

Adaptive driving beam

Active sound control

GALLERY: 2024 Honda CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS

GALLERY: 2024 Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo V AWD

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.