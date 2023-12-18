2024 Honda CR-V in Malaysia – walk-around video tour of 6th-gen SUV; 1.5L turbo, 2.0L hybrid; from RM158k

Honda Malaysia (HM) pulled the wraps off the 2024 Honda CR-V last week, and the sixth-generation SUV looks very different from the outgoing model – sharper and more macho to these eyes. There’s a list of new-to-HM kit, as well as a fresh hybrid variant for the benchmark C-segment SUV.
Four variants are available in our market – three turbocharged petrol grades (2.0L NA base variant dropped), topped by an RS hybrid. The Turbo S kicks off the range at RM159,900, while the mid-spec Turbo E is exactly RM10k more at RM169,900. The Turbo V AWD goes for RM181,900, on-the-road without insurance.
HM is celebrating 20 years of CKD production of the CR-V in Malaysia; as such the base S variant will be priced at an introductory RM157,900 for the first 750 units. Pricing for the top 2.0L e:HEV RS hybrid variant will be announced early next year.
The 1.5T variants are powered by the same L15BE VTEC turbo unit from the fifth-gen, pushing out 193 PS at 6,000 rpm and 243 Nm of torque from 1,700 to 5,000 rpm. Honda says that the revs at which both max power and torque arrive have been altered as a result of some minor revisions to improve acceleration response and quietness. Previously, max power came at 5,600 rpm, while peak torque was delivered from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm.
The familiar CVT gearbox has also been given some tweaks to reduce noise and vibration. Performance-wise, the base S does 0-100 km/h in 9.7 seconds, while the E is a tenth slower at 9.8 seconds. The V AWD does it in 10.4 seconds. All three petrol versions have the same top speed – 200 km/h.
The e:HEV hybrid is powered by an Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system similar to that seen on the Civic e:HEV RS. The ICE is a 2.0L naturally aspirated Atkinson-cycle engine, which acts primarily as a generator. The four-cylinder engine offers 148 PS and 190 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. There’s direct drive – via a lock-up clutch – at higher speeds for better efficiency, but it’s the electric motor doing most of the work.
The e-motor develops 184 PS and 335 Nm, the latter being 20 Nm more than on the Civic FE. The FWD hybrid is the fastest accelerating CR-V, managing the 0-100 km/h in 9.0 seconds. Top speed is 187 km/h.
The new CR-V is 4,691 mm long, 1,866 mm wide and 1,681 mm tall, making it 68 mm longer, 11 mm wider and two mm taller than its predecessor. Wheelbase has also grown by 40 mm to 2,700 mm. The interior is very different from before, but Civic owners will recognise the design. As mentioned, this is the best-equipped CR-V to date and the kit list includes things such as a 12-speaker Bose audio system, Adaptive Driving Beam and a 360-degree camera, among other things.
2024 Honda CR-V 1.5 S – RM159,900
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.5 litre DOHC VTEC Turbo engine
- 1,498 cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol
- 193 PS (190 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 243 Nm from 1,700 to 5,000 rpm
- Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
- Front-wheel drive
- Electronic parking brake
- MacPherson strut suspension (front), multi-link (rear)
- Ventilated brake discs (front), solid disc (rear)
- Variable gear ratio electric power steering
- 0-100 km/h in 9.7 seconds
- 1,598 kg kerb weight
- 198 mm ground clearance
- 57 litre fuel tank
Exterior
- LED auto headlights
- LED daytime running lights
- LED sequential front turn indicators
- LED combination taillights
- 17-inch five double-spoke alloy wheels, 235/65 tyres
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured shark fin antenna
Interior
- Smart entry with push-start button
- Remote engine start
- Walk-away auto lock function
- 7.0-inch TFT instrument display, with analogue speedometer
- Cruise control
- Urethane multifunction steering wheel, with audio controls
- Black fabric upholstery
- Light grey headliner
- Manually-adjustable front seats
- Second-row sliding seats
- Dual-zone air-conditioning system
- Rear air-conditioning vents
- Seven-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity
- Bluetooth, hands-free telephone (HFT) system
- Eight-speaker audio system
- One front USB port, two rear USB ports (Type-C)
- Auto dimming rear-view mirror
- Four rear parking sensors
- Multi-angle reverse camera
- 17-inch steel spare wheel
- 589 litre boot space
Safety
- Eight airbags (front, side, side curtain and knee)
- Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors
- Vehicle stability assist (VSA)
- ABS with EBD and brake assist
- Auto brake hold
- Hill start assist
- Hill descent control
- Agile handle assist (AHA)
- Emergency stop signal
- Seat belt reminder on all seats
- Auto door lock
- Active noise control
- Honda Connect telematics system
- Honda Sensing driver assistance suite
- Forward collision warning (FCW)
- Autonomous emergency braking (CMBS)
- Adaptive cruise control (ACC)
- Low speed follow (LSF)
- Road departure mitigation (RDM)
- Lane departure warning (LDW)
- Lane keeping assist (LKAS)
- Automatic high beam (AHD)
- Lead car departure notification
2023 Honda CR-V 1.5 E – RM169,900
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- 0-100 km/h in 9.8 seconds
- 1,616 kg kerb weight
Exterior
- LED front fog lamps
- Hands-free powered tailgate with walk-away close function
- 18-inch five double-spoke alloy wheels, 235/60 tyres
Interior
- Paddle shifters
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Combination leather upholstery
- Eight-way driver, four-way front passenger powered seats
- Front seat position memory function (two positions)
- 9.0-inch Advanced Display Audio touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
- Wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity
- Wireless charger (front, 15 watts)
- Two front USB ports (Type-A, Type-C)
- Auto front wipers
Safety
- Honda LaneWatch side camera system
- Four front parking sensors
2023 Honda CR-V 1.5 V AWD – RM181,900
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Real-Time AWD system
- 0-100 km/h in 10.4 seconds
- 1,668 kg kerb weight
- 208 mm ground clearance
Exterior
- Chrome tailpipe finishers
Interior
- Front roof/foot ambient light
- Cup holder light
- Front door inner handle light
- Front/rear door line illumination
Safety
- Multi-view (360-degree) camera system
- Auto tilt side mirror function during reversing
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
2023 Honda CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS – pricing to be announced early 2024
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system
- 1,993 cc naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine
- 148 PS (146 hp) at 6,100 rpm, 190 Nm at 4,500 rpm
- 184 PS (181 hp, or 135 kW) at 5,000 to 8,000 rpm and 335 Nm from 0-2,000 rpm e-motor
- Electric continuously variable transmission (e-CVT)
- Front-wheel drive
- 0-100 km/h in 9.0 seconds, 187 km/h top speed
- 1,735 kg kerb weight
Exterior
- Black-coloured shark fin antenna
- Black-coloured side mirror covers
- RS bodystyling elements and RS badging
- Roof rails
- Active shutter grille
- 18-inch Berlina Black alloy wheels, 235/60 tyres
Interior
- Combination leather seats with red contrast stitching
- 10.2-inch TFT fully-digital instrument panel
- 12-speaker Bose Premium audio system
- Black headliner
- Key card
- Head-up display
- Sport pedals
Safety
- Adaptive driving beam
- Active sound control
GALLERY: 2024 Honda CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS
GALLERY: 2024 Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo V AWD
GALLERY: 2024 Honda CR-V Malaysian brochure
