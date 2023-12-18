2024 Honda CR-V in Malaysia – walk-around video tour of 6th-gen SUV; 1.5L turbo, 2.0L hybrid; from RM158k

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Danny Tan / December 18 2023 1:09 pm

Honda Malaysia (HM) pulled the wraps off the 2024 Honda CR-V last week, and the sixth-generation SUV looks very different from the outgoing model – sharper and more macho to these eyes. There’s a list of new-to-HM kit, as well as a fresh hybrid variant for the benchmark C-segment SUV.

Four variants are available in our market – three turbocharged petrol grades (2.0L NA base variant dropped), topped by an RS hybrid. The Turbo S kicks off the range at RM159,900, while the mid-spec Turbo E is exactly RM10k more at RM169,900. The Turbo V AWD goes for RM181,900, on-the-road without insurance.

HM is celebrating 20 years of CKD production of the CR-V in Malaysia; as such the base S variant will be priced at an introductory RM157,900 for the first 750 units. Pricing for the top 2.0L e:HEV RS hybrid variant will be announced early next year.

The 1.5T variants are powered by the same L15BE VTEC turbo unit from the fifth-gen, pushing out 193 PS at 6,000 rpm and 243 Nm of torque from 1,700 to 5,000 rpm. Honda says that the revs at which both max power and torque arrive have been altered as a result of some minor revisions to improve acceleration response and quietness. Previously, max power came at 5,600 rpm, while peak torque was delivered from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm.

The familiar CVT gearbox has also been given some tweaks to reduce noise and vibration. Performance-wise, the base S does 0-100 km/h in 9.7 seconds, while the E is a tenth slower at 9.8 seconds. The V AWD does it in 10.4 seconds. All three petrol versions have the same top speed – 200 km/h.

The e:HEV hybrid is powered by an Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system similar to that seen on the Civic e:HEV RS. The ICE is a 2.0L naturally aspirated Atkinson-cycle engine, which acts primarily as a generator. The four-cylinder engine offers 148 PS and 190 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. There’s direct drive – via a lock-up clutch – at higher speeds for better efficiency, but it’s the electric motor doing most of the work.

The e-motor develops 184 PS and 335 Nm, the latter being 20 Nm more than on the Civic FE. The FWD hybrid is the fastest accelerating CR-V, managing the 0-100 km/h in 9.0 seconds. Top speed is 187 km/h.

The new CR-V is 4,691 mm long, 1,866 mm wide and 1,681 mm tall, making it 68 mm longer, 11 mm wider and two mm taller than its predecessor. Wheelbase has also grown by 40 mm to 2,700 mm. The interior is very different from before, but Civic owners will recognise the design. As mentioned, this is the best-equipped CR-V to date and the kit list includes things such as a 12-speaker Bose audio system, Adaptive Driving Beam and a 360-degree camera, among other things.

We’ve already covered the new CR-V extensively, so check out our launch report and first impressions drive report. Join our video walk-around tour above if you haven’t already done so and browse the specs and galleries below. What’s your take on the new CR-V’s looks and package?

2024 Honda CR-V 1.5 S – RM159,900

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre DOHC VTEC Turbo engine

1,498 cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol

193 PS (190 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 243 Nm from 1,700 to 5,000 rpm

Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Front-wheel drive

Electronic parking brake

MacPherson strut suspension (front), multi-link (rear)

Ventilated brake discs (front), solid disc (rear)

Variable gear ratio electric power steering

0-100 km/h in 9.7 seconds

1,598 kg kerb weight

198 mm ground clearance

57 litre fuel tank

Exterior

LED auto headlights

LED daytime running lights

LED sequential front turn indicators

LED combination taillights

17-inch five double-spoke alloy wheels, 235/65 tyres

Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured shark fin antenna

Interior

Smart entry with push-start button

Remote engine start

Walk-away auto lock function

7.0-inch TFT instrument display, with analogue speedometer

Cruise control

Urethane multifunction steering wheel, with audio controls

Black fabric upholstery

Light grey headliner

Manually-adjustable front seats

Second-row sliding seats

Dual-zone air-conditioning system

Rear air-conditioning vents

Seven-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity

Bluetooth, hands-free telephone (HFT) system

Eight-speaker audio system

One front USB port, two rear USB ports (Type-C)

Auto dimming rear-view mirror

Four rear parking sensors

Multi-angle reverse camera

17-inch steel spare wheel

589 litre boot space

Safety

Eight airbags (front, side, side curtain and knee)

Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors

Vehicle stability assist (VSA)

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Auto brake hold

Hill start assist

Hill descent control

Agile handle assist (AHA)

Emergency stop signal

Seat belt reminder on all seats

Auto door lock

Active noise control

Honda Connect telematics system

Honda Sensing driver assistance suite

Forward collision warning (FCW)

Autonomous emergency braking (CMBS)

Adaptive cruise control (ACC)

Low speed follow (LSF)

Road departure mitigation (RDM)

Lane departure warning (LDW)

Lane keeping assist (LKAS)

Automatic high beam (AHD)

Lead car departure notification

2023 Honda CR-V 1.5 E – RM169,900

Adds on:

Mechanicals

0-100 km/h in 9.8 seconds

1,616 kg kerb weight

Exterior

LED front fog lamps

Hands-free powered tailgate with walk-away close function

18-inch five double-spoke alloy wheels, 235/60 tyres

Interior

Paddle shifters

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Combination leather upholstery

Eight-way driver, four-way front passenger powered seats

Front seat position memory function (two positions)

9.0-inch Advanced Display Audio touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity

Wireless charger (front, 15 watts)

Two front USB ports (Type-A, Type-C)

Auto front wipers

Safety

Honda LaneWatch side camera system

Four front parking sensors

2023 Honda CR-V 1.5 V AWD – RM181,900

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Real-Time AWD system

0-100 km/h in 10.4 seconds

1,668 kg kerb weight

208 mm ground clearance

Exterior

Chrome tailpipe finishers

Interior

Front roof/foot ambient light

Cup holder light

Front door inner handle light

Front/rear door line illumination

Safety

Multi-view (360-degree) camera system

Auto tilt side mirror function during reversing

Tyre pressure monitoring system

2023 Honda CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS – pricing to be announced early 2024

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system

1,993 cc naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine

148 PS (146 hp) at 6,100 rpm, 190 Nm at 4,500 rpm

184 PS (181 hp, or 135 kW) at 5,000 to 8,000 rpm and 335 Nm from 0-2,000 rpm e-motor

Electric continuously variable transmission (e-CVT)

Front-wheel drive

0-100 km/h in 9.0 seconds, 187 km/h top speed

1,735 kg kerb weight

Exterior

Black-coloured shark fin antenna

Black-coloured side mirror covers

RS bodystyling elements and RS badging

Roof rails

Active shutter grille

18-inch Berlina Black alloy wheels, 235/60 tyres

Interior

Combination leather seats with red contrast stitching

10.2-inch TFT fully-digital instrument panel

12-speaker Bose Premium audio system

Black headliner

Key card

Head-up display

Sport pedals

Safety

Adaptive driving beam

Active sound control

GALLERY: 2024 Honda CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS

GALLERY: 2024 Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo V AWD

GALLERY: 2024 Honda CR-V Malaysian brochure

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.