2024 Honda CR-V launched in Malaysia – 6th-gen SUV, four variants, 1.5L turbo and 2.0L hybrid, from RM158k

Honda Malaysia has officially launched the 2024 Honda CR-V, with the sixth-generation SUV making its local debut earlier today. As indicated in our preview story, the new CR-V goes on sale here in four variant grades, three of which are turbocharged petrol units and the fourth, a hybrid.

Let’s get to the variant designations and their pricing (all on-the-road, without insurance). The R20 2.0L i-VTEC naturally-aspirated engine, last seen on the entry-level 2WD variant on the fifth-gen facelift, has been dropped from the model line-up, and so the new CR-V range in Malaysia consists of the:

Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo S – RM159,900

Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo E – RM169,900

Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo V AWD – RM181,900

At the launch, the company announced that to celebrate 20 years of CKD production of the SUV in Malaysia, the base S variant will be priced at an introductory RM157,900 for the first 750 units.

You’ll notice that the CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS isn’t mentioned in the price grouping. That’s because the company says that the pricing for the hybrid will be announced early next year.

The 1.5L S, 1.5L E and 1.5L V AWD all feature the 1.5L VTEC turbo from before. As in the fifth-gen, the L15BE DOHC turbo four-pot’s output numbers remain unchanged, with 193 PS (190 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 243 Nm from 1,700 to 5,000 rpm, but the revs at which both power and torque arrive have been altered as a result of some minor revisions to improve acceleration response and make the unit quieter. Previously, maximum power came at 5,600 rpm, while peak torque was delivered from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm.

The mill remains paired to the familiar Earth Dreams CVT, but the unit has also been given some tweaks to reduce noise and vibration. Performance-wise, the base S takes 9.7 seconds to do the 0-100 km/h sprint, while the E is a fraction slower at 9.8 seconds. Meanwhile, the V AWD takes 10.4 seconds to accomplish the same feat. All three petrol versions have the same maximum top speed, which is 200 km/h.

As for the top-of-the-line hybrid, it’s powered by an Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system similar to that seen on the Civic e:HEV RS, combining the workings of an electric motor and petrol engine. The latter is a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, which acts primarily as a generator.

By itself, the engine offers 148 PS (146 hp) at 6,100 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, the latter one Nm more than on the application in the hybrid Civic. While the mill can provide direct drive – via a lock-up clutch – at higher speeds for better efficiency, it’s the electric motor that does almost all the hauling work.

In terms of output, the e-motor develops 184 PS (181 hp, or 135 kW) at 5,000 to 8,000 rpm and 335 Nm from zero to 2,000 rpm, the latter being 20 Nm more than on the Civic. Like with the Civic range, the e:HEV is the fastest to 100 km/h from standstill, taking 9.0 seconds to manage that. It however has a lower top speed of 187 km/h.

In Thailand, the hybrid CR-V is available in both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions, but for our market the CR-V e:HEV is offered only in its two-wheel drive configuration, with power sent to the front wheels via an electric continuously variable transmission (e-CVT).

Additionally, the RS specification for the Malaysian model is unique, not just because it’s the first time the grade is being found on the model, but because the RS trim level is only for the AWD in Thailand, with the 2WD for that market being an ES version.

Size-wise, the new CR-V measures in at 4,691 mm long, 1,866 mm wide and 1,681 mm tall, making it 68 mm longer, 11 mm wider and two mm taller than its predecessor (4,623 mm long, 1,855 mm wide and 1,679 mm tall on the facelift). Its wheelbase has also grown by 40 mm to 2,700 mm.

As noted in our review of the new CR-V, the increased dimensions don’t really come across visually at first glance when you compare both old and new directly side-by-side, given that the fifth-gen has more perceived volume in its shape, especially dead on from the front and rear. Look closer, and you’ll find it having a longer nose, courtesy of an extended bonnet line.

This presents the new car with a flatter-looking nose like the HR-V, while a strong shoulder line really tightens up the side profile. The narrower light assemblies at both front and rear help project that tautness, and with cleaner line depictions, the net result is a SUV that looks a bit Continental in the way it is styled.

Externally, the CR-V comes equipped with LED auto headlights, LED daytime running lights, front LED sequential turn signals and LED rear combination lights as standard across the model range, and all variants also get body-coloured door handles and a shark fin antenna (body coloured on the turbo versions, and in black on the hybrid).

The 1.5L E variant adds LED front fog lamps and a hands-free powered tailgate with walk-away close function, while the V AWD gets chrome tailpipe finishers. As for the RS, it adds on RS badging, roof rails, black-coloured side mirror covers and an active shutter grille.

As for wheels, there are three versions, with the base S variant riding on a sporty looking 17-inch five double-spoke unit (with 235/65 tyres) finished in Sparkle Silver, while the E and V share the same 18-inch unit. This is also a five double-spoke design, again in silver, but differently styled. Completing the trio is the unit on the e:HEV RS, a similarly-themed 18-incher, but finished in gloss black. Tyres on all the 18-inch units are 235/60 profile Toyo Proxes R45, the same unit that was original fitment on the fifth-gen RW here.

Inside, you’ll find a dashboard styled along the lines of that of the Civic FE, which modernises the CR-V’s interior significantly. As with the Civic, the presentation includes a clean-running dash fascia, a three-spoke steering wheel, full-width mesh-covered air vents and a freestanding infotainment touchscreen, which on the base S is a seven-inch Display Audio unit.

Standard fit items and features on the CR-V include remote engine start, walk-away auto lock function, dual-zone air-conditioning with rear AC vents, cruise control, mechanically-adjustable rear seats (sliding and seat back tilt, the latter offering eight angle positions) and, on the petrol units, a 7.0-inch TFT semi-digital instrument display with an analogue speedometer. The hybrid RS is the only variant to feature a 10.25-inch full digital instrument display.

We’ve detailed the grade specific kit below, at the end of the report, but here’s a quick rundown of the items you’ll find. The base 1.5 S gets black fabric seats, an urethane steering wheel, and manual adjustment front seats. From the E on, the upholstery and steering wheel is dressed in leather, and a nine-inch Advanced Display Audio touchscreen infotainment unit goes in place.

As for interior trim, there base S features black honeycomb pattern panel inserts on the dashboard and door cards, while the E and V AWD have dark brown wood-grain inserts. Meanwhile, the e:HEV comes with aluminium-finish silver accent inserts, complete with gloss black surrounds, and there’s plenty of red contrast stitching to be found, on the upholstery, steering wheel, gear shift lever cover and on the door cards.

Additionally, the RS is also the only model to feature a 12-speaker Bose Premium audio system, marking the first time a branded sound system is being used on a model here. The variant is also the only one to get Adaptive Driving Beam for its LED headlights.

Like in Thailand, Honda Sensing is standard across the model range in Malaysia. The list remains familiar, but improvements have come about to the suite of safety and driver assistance systems, including the introduction of a new 90-degree field of view camera and 120-degree field of view millimetre-wave radar as well as improved response to the adaptive cruise and lane keeping assist systems.

The automaker’s LaneWatch blind-spot side camera system contineus to be featured, although the base S doesn’t come with it. Of note is the inclusion of Honda Connect telematics with phone app on all CR-V variants.

As for exterior colours, five are available for the CR-V, with Canyon River Blue Metallic being a new shade. The other four colours are Ignite Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic and Crystal Black Pearl. A Modulo bodykit package is also available for the SUV, as are a number of accessories packages.

2024 Honda CR-V 1.5 S – RM159,900

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre DOHC VTEC Turbo engine

1,498 cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol

193 PS (190 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 243 Nm from 1,700 to 5,000 rpm

Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Front-wheel drive

Electronic parking brake

MacPherson strut suspension (front), multi-link (rear)

Ventilated brake discs (front), solid disc (rear)

Variable gear ratio electric power steering

0-100 km/h in 9.7 seconds

1,598 kg kerb weight

198 mm ground clearance

57 litre fuel tank

Exterior

LED auto headlights

LED daytime running lights

LED sequential front turn indicators

LED combination taillights

17-inch five double-spoke alloy wheels, 235/65 tyres

Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured shark fin antenna

Interior

Smart entry with push-start button

Remote engine start

Walk-away auto lock function

7.0-inch TFT instrument display, with analogue speedometer

Cruise control

Urethane multifunction steering wheel, with audio controls

Black fabric upholstery

Light grey headliner

Manually-adjustable front seats

Second-row sliding seats

Dual-zone air-conditioning system

Rear air-conditioning vents

Seven-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Bluetooth, hands-free telephone (HFT) system

Eight speakers

One front USB port, two rear USB ports (Type-C)

Auto dimming rear-view mirror

Four rear parking sensors

Multi-angle reverse camera

17-inch steel spare wheel

589 litre boot space

Safety

Eight airbags (front, side, side curtain and knee)

Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors

Vehicle stability assist (VSA)

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Auto brake hold

Hill start assist

Hill descent control

Agile handle assist (AHA)

Emergency stop signal

Seat belt reminder on all seats

Auto door lock

Honda Sensing driver assistance suite

Forward collision warning (FCW)

Autonomous emergency braking (CMBS)

Adaptive cruise control (ACC)

Low speed follow (LSF)

Road departure mitigation (RDM)

Lane departure warning (LDW)

Lane keeping assist (LKAS)

Automatic high beam (AHD)

Lead car departure notification

Honda Connect telematics system

Active noise control

2023 Honda CR-V 1.5 E – RM169,900

Adds on:

Mechanicals

0-100 km/h in 9.8 seconds

1,616 kg kerb weight

Exterior

LED front fog lamps

Hands-free powered tailgate with walk-away close function

18-inch five double-spoke alloy wheels, 235/60 tyres

Interior

Paddle shifters

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Combination leather upholstery

Leather-covered top centre console armrest

Eight-way driver, four-way front passenger powered seats

Front seat position memory function (two positions)

9.0-inch Advanced Display Audio touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity

Wireless charger (front, 15 watts)

Two front USB ports (Type-A, Type-C)

Auto front wipers

Safety

Honda LaneWatch side camera system

Four front parking sensors

2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 V AWD – RM181,900

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Real-Time AWD system

0-100 km/h in 10.4 seconds

1,668 kg kerb weight

208 mm ground clearance

Exterior

Chrome tailpipe finishers

Interior

Front roof/foot ambient light

Cup holder light

Front door inner handle light

Front/rear door line illumination

Safety

Multi-view (360-degree) camera system

Auto tilt side mirror function during reversing

Tyre pressure monitoring system

2023 Honda CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS – pricing to ba announced early 2024

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system

1,993 cc naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine

148 PS (146 hp) at 6,100 rpm, 190 Nm at 4,500 rpm

184 PS (181 hp, or 135 kW) at 5,000 to 8,000 rpm and 335 Nm from 0-2,000 rpm e-motor Electric continuously variable transmission (e-CVT)

Front-wheel drive 0-100 km/h in 9.0 seconds, 187 km/h top speed

1,735 kg kerb weight

Exterior

Black-coloured shark fin antenna

Black-coloured side mirror covers

RS bodystyling elements and RS badging

Roof rails

Active shutter grille

18-inch Berlina Black alloy wheels, 235/60 tyres

Interior

Combination leather seats with red contrast stitching

10.2-inch TFT fully-digital instrument panel

12-speaker Bose Premium audio system

Black headliner

Key card

Head-up display

Sport pedals

Safety

Adaptive driving beam

Active sound control

