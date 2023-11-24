Honda CR-V 2024 vs 2020 – new sixth-gen is larger, sharper looking and more premium than old fifth-gen

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 24 2023 5:42 pm

With the order books having been opened for it earlier this month, it won’t be long before the sixth-generation Honda CR-V makes its Malaysian market debut, with the new SUV slated to be launched sometime in December.

Revealed in July last year, the latest iteration of the Comfortable Runabout Vehicle features quite a bit of a styling departure from the outgoing car, which has been around since 2016 and locally, from mid-2017, with a facelift coming in 2020. As can be seen from the brief side-by-side comparison with the fifth-gen, it’s a more conventionally-styled offering, its shape sharper and squarer, and lines cleaner.

At 4,694 mm long and 1,865 mm wide, the new CR-V is 71 mm longer and 10 mm wider than the SUV it replaces, while wheelbase has grown by 40 mm to 2,700 mm. At the front, you’ll find a longer bonnet, which presents a flatter-looking nose, while the rear has Volvo-esque shades, with the inner tail lights giving the tail a bit of a BMW-ish resemblance when viewed dead-on centre, especially when the exterior is presented in darker tones.

Away from the bolder, more matured exterior, there’s quite a bit of new-to-Honda (and model specific) features, but the biggest news is the addition of a hybrid variant to the line-up for the first time. The turbocharged 1.5 litre is set to be retained, but the hybrid will now sit at the top of the model range here.

While the hybrid CR-V is available in both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive guise (as seen in Thailand), Malaysia will be getting the e:HEV in its two-wheel drive form. As highlighted in the teaser image earlier this month, it will be available here as an RS variant, unlike in Thailand, where the RS trim level is only for the on-demand AWD, with the 2WD for that market an ES version. As before, we will also only be getting the five-seat version for our market.

Sixth-gen (left) vs fifth-gen headlight and tail light comparison.

The i-MMD powertrain in the e:HEV model is similar to that on the Civic e:HEV, with the 2.0L e:HEV offering 184 PS and 335 Nm of torque, the latter 20 Nm more than on the Civic. Power is delivered to the wheels via an eCVT.

As for the 1.5L VTEC Turbo, it’s carried over from the fifth-gen unchanged. As such, the L15BE DOHC VTEC turbo four-pot continues on with 193 PS (190 hp) at 5,600 rpm and 243 Nm from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm. Ditto the choice of partnering transmission, an Earth Dreams CVT.

Available variants haven’t been revealed, but we expect there to be four, consisting of three 1.5 turbos, one of which will be an AWD version, and the range-topping e:HEV hybrid. Likewise, full specs haven’t been listed, but as mentioned in the booking post, the e:HEV will be equipped with full LED headlights and tail lights, LED front fog lights, and front LED sequential turn signals.

The RS will also come with ‘sleek door handles’, Berlina Black 18-inch alloys and an Active Shutter Grille on the front lower bumper to aid aerodynamics. Additionally, it will feature a 12-speaker Bose audio system, marking a first for the brand here, as well as a 360-degree camera.

Also present is the Honda Sensing ADAS suite and Honda Connect telematics with phone app, along with a hands-free powered tailgate, which has a walk-away close function.

No indication of prices yet, but you can expect the new CR-V to be pricier than the current fifth-gen facelift, which is priced from RM165,800 to RM170,400 for the turbo engine (the 2.0L NA base model, which is priced below RM150k, will be discontinued). This is especially so in the case of the e:HEV RS – we could well be looking at the range-topper taking the CR-V past the RM200k mark. We’ll know soon enough if that’s the case.

GALLERY: Honda CR-V sixth-gen and fifth-gen, side-by-side comparison, Thailand-spec

GALLERY: Honda CR-V sixth-gen, Thailand-spec

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.