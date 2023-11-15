2024 Honda CR-V open for booking in Malaysia – 1.5L Turbo, 2.0L Hybrid, RS spec, Bose audio, 360-cameras

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / November 15 2023 10:42 am

The sixth-generation Honda CR-V is now open for booking at all 101 dealerships nationwide. Honda Malaysia (HM) says that the SUV will be launched in December.

Plenty of new-to-Honda (and CR-V) features, but the biggest news is that we’re getting a hybrid model for the first time. The 2.0L e:HEV makes 184 PS and 335 Nm of torque and is mated to an eCVT. This is 20 Nm more than in the Civic e:HEV. The 1.5L VTEC Turbo option remains, with 193 PS, 243 Nm and a CVT. There’s also ‘Real Time AWD’. Powertrain wise, it’s between turbo or hybrid, like in Thailand.

As you can see from the image above, the CR-V is available in the top, sporty RS trim level for the first time. The RS’s front grille has a bold mesh pattern, and HM says it’s equipped with full LED headlights and tail lights, LED front fog lights, and front LED sequential turn signals (we’re not sure all these LED lighting are RS exclusives).

The RS also comes with ‘sleek door handles’, Berlina Black 18-inch alloys and an Active Shutter Grille on the front lower bumper to aid aerodynamics.

Other highlighted features are a 12-speaker Bose audio system (branded audio is a first for HM, even the FL5 Civic Type R at RM400k doesn’t get the option) and a 360-degree camera. The latter is a step up from HM’s usual multi-view reverse camera. As expected, the Honda Sensing ADAS suite and Honda Connect telematics with phone app are present, along with hands-free power tailgate with walkaway close.

No indication of prices yet, but the current fifth-generation CR-V facelift is priced from RM165,800 to RM170,400 for the turbo engine (there’s a 2.0L NA base model that ducks below RM150k; this will be discontinued). Add in e:HEV, RS and the new features mentioned above and the price of the range-topper could well be around RM200k. The e:HEV RS in Thailand is priced at 1,729,000 baht, which is RM227,181.

Kit aside, the design, size (71 mm longer, 10 mm wider, wheelbase 40 mm longer to reach 2,700 mm) and Civic FE-style cockpit are all a step up from today’s car – browse the gallery below.

“The CR-V has a 20-year history as the first CKD model to roll out from our Melaka manufacturing plant in 2003. With a legacy that predates this milestone, our flagship SUV has had a profound impact on the automotive industry in Malaysia, winning the hearts of generations of owners. To-date, the CR-V has sold more than 129,000 units, solidifying its position as one of HM’s highest contributors to our sales history. With the imminent launch of the all-new CR-V, we anticipate its continued dominance in the non-national SUV segment,” said HM’s MD and CEO Hironobu Yoshimura.

There will be exclusive previews in selected Honda dealerships for customers to experience the new CR-V ahead of its launch, starting from November 17. Details of the participating dealerships and dates are below and you can pre-book with Honda here. Check out Thailand’s CR-V e:HEV RS, which should be very similar to what we’re getting.

GALLERY: 2023 Honda CR-V e:HEV RS 4WD, Thailand spec

