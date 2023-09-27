2023 Honda Civic Type R FL5 launched in Malaysia – 2.0T, 319 PS, 420 Nm, 6MT, Sensing/Connect, RM400k

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Danny Tan / September 27 2023 11:15 am

It’s here, the latest iteration of one of the most loved and revered names in the car world – the Honda Civic Type R.

This is the FL5, the sixth-generation Civic Type R with a hatchback body, the hottest version of the 11th-generation Civic and successor to the FK8 that we love. Before that was the FK2, which introduced turbo to the nameplate. Prior to that was a series of fabulous naturally aspirated VTEC engines in the FN2, EP3 and the one that started it all, the EK9. Of course, who can forget the FD2, the first Type R model to be officially sold in Malaysia, which was the only country to get the get the JDM sedan outside of Japan.

Honda Malaysia has form when it comes to Civic Type R (we also received the FK8), which is why we were expecting the FL5 to eventually reach our shores, even before it was teased to the media in March this year. Fast forward half a year and celebrity parents and football clubs would say: He’s here and he’s perfect.

Like its FK8 predecessor, the FL5 Civic Type R uses a KC20C1 2.0 litre turbo-four mated exclusively to a six-speed manual driving the front wheels – no auto option, nor AWD, which is the way it should be. Outputs for Malaysia are 319 PS at 6,500 rpm and 420 Nm of torque from 2,600 to 4,000 rpm, slightly lower than the 330 PS/420 Nm of Japan – like Australia, this is probably due to our fuel quality.

The higher figures (for Japan) are due to a redesigned turbocharger where the size, shape and number of the turbine wheel blades have been optimised along with the flow path of the intake charge. Other changes include an increased air intake flow rate as well as a more efficient exhaust system. The latter features a straight through design and an active exhaust valve. They’ve improved the Active Sound Control.

Powertrain aside, the effective opening area of the radiator has been increased by 48% thanks to an enlarged grille opening. There’s also a lighter flywheel, and the rev-match system has been revised to be more precise. The 6MT also gains a high-rigidity lever and an optimised shift gate pattern for more precise and direct shifts, accompanied by a helical-type LSD and aluminium shift knob.

Elsewhere, the suspension (front MacPherson struts, rear multi-link) gains increased rigidity and setup was retuned for better straight-line stability and steering feel. As before, you get electronically controlled dampers with three drive modes (Comfort, Sport and R+) plus a new Individual setting.

The carryover two-piece front brake rotors get better cooling as well as a retuned booster for enhanced feel and controllability. Honda worked closely with Michelin to develop the Pilot Sport 4S tyres, which now have a 265/30 profile, 20 mm wider than before. The black wheels with ‘inside out’ lip design are 19-inch items (an inch smaller than the FK8) and they contribute to a 25 mm wider front track, while rear track is wider by 12.7 mm.

Compared to the FK8, today’s CTR is 20 mm longer, 15 mm wider and 12.7 mm lower. Honda says that the driver sits lower than before in a newly designed and lighter sport seat, which is of course covered in full red fabric. There’s no other interior colour option; likewise, Honda Malaysia is only offering the FL5 in the Type R signature Championship White, just like with the FK8.

Unlike the FK8 though, the more matured FL5 is made in Japan and is a CBU import from Honda’s Yorii plant in the Saitama prefecture. There’s also Honda’s Sensing suite of driver assist features, Honda Connect, Log R Data Logger (includes Sepang) and a reverse camera/sensors, things that our previous generation CTR didn’t enjoy. There are eight airbags in total, including knee airbags for the front occupants.

Despite its super aggressive aero-honed looks, the FK8 was actually a good daily with decent ride – with these new features and more subtle looks (12% better Cd value, more ‘integrated’ styling, no more fake carbon print and red accents) the new Type R should be even better in this respect. By the way, the flared rear fender is now unique to CTR, instead of the old car’s plastic extensions. The rear doors (no more Type R badge) are also now unique to match the wider fenders. Oh, and the rear bench centre is not for human seating – there are cupholders there, so it’s a four-seater.

Would you like to have one? Who wouldn’t, which makes the admission price of RM399,900 on-the-road without insurance the biggest limiting factor, alongside spouse approval. If that sounds high, bear in mind the FL5’s Thailand price of 3,990,000 baht, which is now equivalent to RM514k.

There’s one more hurdle though, and it’s a huge one. Potential buyers will have to enter a ballot for the 19 units of the first batch, and Honda Malaysia will pick the names on October 20. Full gallery coming soon. For now, check out the car we checked out in Bangkok earlier this year – the specs are similar. Detailed specs on CarBase.my.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.