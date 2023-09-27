Honda Civic Type R FL5 is first car in Malaysia to be sold via ballot – 19 units up for grabs, draw on Oct 20

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / September 27 2023 11:39 am

Honda Malaysia has just officially launched the FL5 Civic Type R, which is priced at RM399,900 on-the-road without insurance. But even if you have the cash or loan facility in waiting, you might not be able to get one in your porch – that’s because as far as we know, the latest CTR is the first car to be sold via ballot in Malaysia.

The decision to sell via ballot versus the usual first come first served method is due to the small allocation – 19 units in the first batch – and the high demand for the FL5. There’s one unit at the launch and this car should be HM’s internal unit to make it 20 in total. However, this is only for 2023 – we understand that there will be more units coming next year.

You can put in a deposit along with your name at a Honda dealer, but it’s Honda Malaysia who will pick the names in the ballot, which we’re told will be done internally, but audit-compliant. The deadline is October 15 and the draw date is October 20. I’d say good luck to us all, but since I don’t have the bank balance for one, good luck to you then.

Like its FK8 predecessor, the FL5 Civic Type R uses a KC20C1 2.0 litre turbo-four mated exclusively to a six-speed manual driving the front wheels – no auto option, nor AWD, which is the way it should be. Outputs for Malaysia are 319 PS at 6,500 rpm and 420 Nm of torque from 2,600 to 4,000 rpm, slightly lower than the 330 PS/420 Nm of Japan – like Australia, this is probably due to our fuel quality.

More on the sixth-generation Civic Type R in our launch report.

