In Cars, Honda, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Anthony Lim / 16 November 2022 1:37 pm / 1 comment

Honda Malaysia has officially introduced the Civic e:HEV hybrid, which goes on sale as an RS specification variant here. The debut of the car also marks the first appearance of the automaker’s 2.0 litre e:HEV powertrain locally.

The Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system for the Civic features a new 2.0 litre direct-injection Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder NA engine, which offers 143 PS (139 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 189 Nm of torque.

The mill acts primarily as a generator to charge the 72-cell, 1.05 kWh battery housed in an Intelligent Power Unit (IPU), which provides the juice for the 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 315 Nm electric motor to do the propulsion work. However, at higher speeds, the engine can provide direct drive – via a lock-up clutch – for better efficiency.

In terms of performance, the hybrid is now the fastest Civic in the local 11th-gen range, with its 0-100 km/h time of 7.9 seconds eclipsing the entire petrol Turbo line-up (8.3 to 8.5 seconds). It’s also the most frugal, with a fuel consumption of 4.0 litres per 100 km (versus 6.3 litres for the petrol RS).

Exterior-wise, differentiating elements come in the form of 18-inch dual-style two-tone alloy wheels, chrome trim for the front grille, headlight inner bezel and window line as well as blue accents on the Honda logos and an e:HEV emblem at the back.

As for specifications, the kit on the Civic e:HEV is identical to the petrol RS, and includes a black interior, rear AC vents, a 9.0-inch touchscreen Advanced Display Audio infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay support as well as Remote Engine Start. Unique to the hybrid is a 10.25-inch full digital instrument display, dual-zone air-conditioning, a Qi wireless charger and a Honda smart key card.

Priced at RM166,500 (on-the-road, without insurance), the Civic e:HEV is nearly RM16k more expensive than its petrol RS sibling, which currently goes for RM150,700. Head on to CarBase.my to check out and compare the full range of Honda Civic 2022 specs and pricing, and read our first drive impressions of the Civic e:HEV.

2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Malaysian launch

