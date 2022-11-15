In Cars, Honda, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 15 November 2022 11:19 am / 8 comments

A month after previewing and opening the order books for it, Honda Malaysia has officially introduced the 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV. The hybrid, which goes on sale here as a RS-badged version, now sits as the top-of-the-line variant in the local 11th-gen Civic range.

Priced at RM166,500 (on-the-road, without insurance), the hybrid FE is RM16k more expensive than its petrol RS sibling, which currently goes for RM150,700.

In terms of dimensions, the hybrid is identical to the petrol version, measuring in at 4,678 mm long, 1,802 mm wide and 1,415 mm tall, with a 2,734 mm-long wheelbase (2,733 mm for the petrol). It does however ride a bit higher off the ground at 128 mm (126 mm, petrol), although the company points out that its centre of gravity is 10 mm lower.

The incorporation of hybrid components means that it is heavier than the Turbo, in this case by around 100 kg (the e:HEV tips the scales at 1,445 kg, compared to 1,349 kg for the petrol V), although attention was paid to reducing as much of the additional ballast as possible. Weight saving measures include the use of aluminium strands in the high-voltage cable – this reduces the weight by around 37% compared to the copper wiring used previously.

The lithium-ion battery doesn’t take up most of the additional ballast – the Intelligent Power Unit (IPU), which incorporates a new 72-cell battery (with a capacity of 1.05 kWh), only accounts for 37 kg of the total. As for the new power control unit (PCU), which is now situated under the bonnet with the rest of the powertrain, that contributes 15 kg to the added mass.

According to Tomoyuki Yamagami, the Large Project Leader (LPL) for the Civic e:HEV RS, the extra weight has been distributed evenly across the platform (50:50) to ensure that the Civic’s handling and dynamics aren’t compromised.

At the heart of it all is what is deemed the most powerful version of Honda’s Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system, with an electric motor and petrol engine combo in attendance. As is the case, the petrol engine acts primarily as a generator, with the electric motor doing most of the propulsion work. However, at higher speeds, the engine can provide direct drive – via a lock-up clutch – for better efficiency.

The electric motor on the Civic is rated at 184 PS (181 hp, or 135 kW) and 315 Nm from 0-2,000 rpm, and power is sent to the front wheels via an electric continuously variable transmission (E-CVT). As with the Accord Hybrid, the e-motor is paired with a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, which juices the battery.

However, the unit is new, and features direct-injection, with tweaks resulting in the unit having a thermal efficiency of 41%, one of the highest on a production vehicle. Attention has also been paid in improving noise and vibration coming off it, with the incorporation of a high rigidity crankshaft and a secondary balancer as well as insulation for the intake section helping to reduce these.

The new DI mill offers 143 PS (141 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 189 Nm of torque, output numbers that are marginally higher than that of the Thailand-spec version (141 PS and 182 Nm). According to Yamagami, the reason for this difference is simply due to fuel quality.

Exterior-wise, the RS styling treatment means the hybrid RS looks very much like the petrol RS at first glance, with the easiest way to differentiate it from the latter being through its 18-inch twin-style five-spoke (or 10-spoke, in dual tone) units, markedly different in styling to the all-black Y-spoke rollers on the petrol RS.

Keep looking, and you’ll find small, but distinguishable, elements, such as the blue accents on the Honda logos as well as an e:HEV emblem at the rear. The hybrid also features more chrome trim, with the front grille, headlight inner bezel and window line all dressed up in the shiny stuff. From the rear, it’s easy to spot the variant from the single tailpipe finisher it wears.

Specifications-wise, the kit on the Civic e:HEV is identical to the petrol RS, and includes a black interior, rear AC vents, a 9.0-inch touchscreen Advanced Display Audio infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay support as well as Remote Engine Start.

Unique to the variant is a 10.25-inch full digital instrument display, dual-zone air-conditioning, a Qi wireless charger and a Honda smart key card, which the entire petrol range (E, V and RS) doesn’t get.

The local car will also come with Honda Sensing as standard, with the suite of driver assistance items consisting of autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, auto high beam, adaptive cruise control and front vehicle departure alert.

Exterior colour choices are similar to that for the petrol range, although Lunar Silver Metallic has been omitted for the hybrid, leaving buyers with Ignite Red Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Platinum White Pearl for choices.