In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 1 September 2022 1:09 pm / 3 comments

When Honda revealed the all-new Civic Type R back in July, the carmaker did not state how much power the hot hatch’s VTEC Turbo engine made. With the company announcing the market launch of the Civic Type R for Japan and the United States today, we finally have an answer.

Like its FK8 predecessor, the new FL5 model uses a KC20C1 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder mated to a six-speed manual driving the front wheels. Where the previous car made 320 PS (316 hp) and 400 Nm of torque, the latest Civic Type R now serves up 330 PS (326 hp) at 6,500 rpm and 420 Nm from 2,600 to 4,000 rpm, which represents an increase of 10 PS (10 hp) and 20 Nm.

These figures apply to the Japanese market, but it is a different story in the United States. Due to vehicle emissions regulations over there, the mill is “neutered” somewhat to produce 319 PS (315 hp) and the same 420 Nm. Even so, it’s still an improvement of 9 PS (9 hp) and 20 Nm from the previous US-spec FK8.

The higher outputs are due to a redesigned turbocharger where the size, shape and number of the turbocharger’s turbine wheel blades have been optimised along with the flow path of the intake charge. Other changes include an increased air intake flow rate as well as a more efficient exhaust system that features a straight through design and an active exhaust valve. Active Sound Control is still a thing here, and that has been improved to make it sound better on the inside, albeit with simulated engine noise.

Besides the powertrain improvements, Honda also detailed some of the other changes it made for the new Type R. For starters, the effective opening area of the radiator has been increased by 48% thanks to an enlarged grille opening that makes up the FL5’s new face.

There’s also a lighter flywheel and the rev-match system has been revised to ensure perfectly paired rev-matching when downshifting. The transmission also gains a high-rigidity lever and an optimised shift gate pattern for more precise and direct gear changes, accompanied by a helical-type limited-slip differential and aluminum shift knob.

Elsewhere, the suspension gains increased support rigidity, while the front MacPherson struts and rear multi-link setup gets retuned for better straight-line stability and steering feel. You still get electronically controlled dampers, which can be adjusted according to three drive modes (Comfort, Sport and R+), with a new Individual mode available for personalisation.

In terms of braking performance, the Type R’s two-piece front brake rotors (inherited from the previous model) reduce unsprung weight and the braking system now boasts better cooling as well as a retuned brake booster for enhanced feel and controllability.

Honda also worked closely with Michelin to develop the Pilot Sport 4S tyres used on the Type R, which now have a 265/30 profile, making them 20 mm wider than before. The rubbers are mounted on 19-inch wheels that adopt a “reverse rim” design that reverses the shape of the inner and outer rims. This is said to reduce the distortion on the inward side of the wheel and improves the stability of the tyre contact patch under load.

The new wheels and tyres result in a 25 mm wider front track, while the rear is up by 12.7 mm. Coupled with the FL hatchback base and Type R-specific exterior design cues, the new car’s body is 20 mm longer and 15 mm wider. The vehicle’s height is also down 12.7 mm, with Honda saying the driver sits lower than before in a newly designed and lighter sport seat.

For track driving enthusiasts, the Honda LogR performance data logger has been enhanced and combines the onboard computer and sensors with a new built-in vehicle app, so owners no longer require the accompanying smartphone app. The system helps drivers monitor and record a variety of performance parameters in real time when driving on the track or other closed courses, which can help them improve their driving skills.

The Civic Type R is produced at the Honda’s Yorii plant in Japan but the K20C1 will continue to be built at the company’s Anna engine plant in Ohio, United States. Five colours are offered, namely Championship White, Rallye Red (Flame Red in Japan), Boost Blue (Racing Blue Pearl in Japan), Crystal Black Pearl and Sonic Grey Pearl. Pricing for the model in the US will be revealed when it is launched there this fall, while in Japan, the asking price is 4,997,300 yen (RM160,638).

The pre-facelift FK8 was sold in Malaysia in the past but the facelifted model never arrived in large numbers (more than one). There is a possibility the FL5 will be officially sold here, as several weeks ago, a local dealer advertised on Facebook (the post is gone now) that the hot hatch was available for booking and the estimated price is between RM350k and RM380k. Of course, there’s no word from Honda Malaysia just yet, so we’ll have to wait and dream for now.

