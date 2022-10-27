In Cars, Honda, International News / By Mick Chan / 27 October 2022 6:30 pm / 0 comments

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R has been launched in Vietnam, making the country the first in the ASEAN region to receive the successor to the FK8 Civic Type R before Thailand and Malaysia.

This comes three months after the FL5 Civic Type R made its debut in July this year, and the FL5 Civic Type R will go on sale in Vietnam in “limited quantities”, the carmaker stated at the car’s Vietnamese market launch.

According to Vietnamese website Autopro, the built-in-Japan FL5 Civic Type R will be offered on the market with a choice of five exterior colours – Championship White, Rallye Red, Racing Blue Pearl, Sonic Grey Pearl and Crystal Black Pearl.

FL5 Civic Type R, US market

Pre-orders for the car are being taken in Vietnam, though official retail prices will only be announced at the end of the year; customer deliveries will take place in the second quarter of 2023, according to Honda.

Honda announced the engine output figures for the FL5 Civic Type R at its US and Japanese market debuts last month, and it has been revealed that the K20C1 turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine makes 330 PS at 6,500 rpm and 420 Nm from 2,600 rpm to 4,000 rpm, which are increases of 10 PS and 20 Nm over the same engine in the FK8 predecessor.

The Vietnamese market car however produces slightly less peak power at 315 hp (320 PS) and the same peak torque figure, which is what the United States market receives. Transmission for the latest Civic Type R continues to be a six-speed manual transmission with automatic rev-matching, sending drive to the front wheels via a helical-type limited-slip differential.

According to Autopro, the FL5 Civic Type R for Vietnam gets the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance systems comprised of the collision mitigating braking system, adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control with low-speed range follow, lane departure mitigation, lane keeping assist and front departure alert. For track driving, there is also the Honda LogR data logger, and smartphone pairing is supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

As for Malaysia, the FL5 Civic Type R could be sold officially on our shores as a local dealer advertised in a since-deleted Facebook post that the upcoming model is open for booking at prices between RM350k and RM380k. Would this be your flavour of turbocharged Japanese hot hatch, or do you prefer something with all-wheel-drive?

2023 FL5 Honda Civic Type R, US market

2023 FL5 Honda Civic Type R