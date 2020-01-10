In Cars, Honda, International News / By Danny Tan / 10 January 2020 10:17 pm / 0 comments

The 2020 Honda Civic Type R facelift made its world debut today at the Tokyo Auto Salon. The refreshed FK8 was unaccompanied by any details in Makuhari Messe, but we now have an official news release from Honda in the US to shed some light on the revised mega hatch.

There’s mildly revised styling, improved aerodynamics and the addition of standard Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technology.

The 2.0 litre VTEC Turbo engine is carried over. In the US, Honda quotes 306 hp, but the K20C is rated at 320 PS elsewhere (310 PS for our market) at 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. Power goes to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox and limited-slip differential. As before, drivers can choose between three drive modes – Comfort, Sport and +R – that vary suspension firmness, steering and throttle response.

New for the minor change is Active Sound Control, which modifies interior sound in concert with the chosen drive mode. Also fresh are two-piece brake rotors and new brake pads designed to reduce fade and improve high-speed braking efficiency. Suspension revisions include updated dampers for better ride comfort, stiffer rear bushings for better grip, and mods to the front suspension to reduce friction and improve steering feel.

Exterior enhancements are fairly minor on the outside, mirroring those found on the regular Civic Hatchback facelift. There’s a larger front grille opening for improved engine cooling, small body-coloured fins on the large faux air intakes (the easiest to spot) and vents on the front and rear bumpers. There’s also a new Type R-exclusive colour – Boost Blue.

Inside, FK8 owners will enjoy a new Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and a new shifter with a restyled knob and shorter shift throws. There’s also the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, marking the first time that Sensing will be available as standard equipment on all US Civic models and trims.

The car will go on sale in Japan in June, and the US later this year.