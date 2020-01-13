In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / 13 January 2020 9:26 am / 0 comments

The Suzuki Swift Sport Katana Edition recently made its debut at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, and we’re bringing you live photos of the modified hot hatch that was inspired by the returning and iconic motorcycle nameplate.

Unlike the similarly-named Swift Sport Katana that was sold in limited numbers in the Netherlands, the TAS show car features a more comprehensive list of modifications. However, there’s no mention if the Katana Edition will ever enter production, so we can only assume that this is a one-off concept built specially for the event.

The Katana Edition features a widebody kit that includes a front bumper spoiler, side skirts, a rear diffuser and flared wheel arches, the last of which house 18-inch wheels with red accents, 235/40 series Yokohama Advan Neova AD08R tyres and beefier brakes with red calipers.

These red accents are part of a tri-colour theme, with most of the body being finished in silver, while other areas like the roof, tailgate, side mirror caps and lower portion of the doors are painted black. There’s also a good helping of stylish graphics applied in various areas, along with a few Katana badges to match. As for the interior, we find “hot titanium” trim pieces in an otherwise stock cabin.

It isn’t known if there are any changes under the hood of the Katana Edition; the standard model uses a K14C 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder with 140 PS and 230 Nm. The mill drives the front wheels through a six-speed manual, as seen here, or a CVT.