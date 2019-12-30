In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / 30 December 2019 11:51 am / 2 comments

Suzuki has announced its exhibits for the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon in early January 2020, which includes a modified version of the Swift Sport inspired by its returning and iconic motorcycle that the carmaker refers to as the Katana Edition.

Unlike the similarly-named model revealed earlier this year, the Katana Edition is more imposing in appearance thanks to a widebody kit with fender flares, side skirts and a prominent front splitter. The car also appears to be lowered thanks to a sportier suspension setup, with the stance made complete with a set of six-twin-spoke alloy wheels.

A unique touch here is the fitment of a new exhaust system with the outlets placed at the side of the vehicle, just ahead of the rear wheels. Other cues include red body graphics, a black roof and side mirror caps, while the lighting units appear to tinted black to further emphasise the car’s sportiness.

Joining the Swift Sport Katana Edition is the Hustler Street Base, which is apparently aimed at “young people who enjoy street sports such as BMX, skateboarding and dancing in the city.” Featuring a matte paintjob, the interior of the special Hustler is said to mimic a live venue with a number of lights and speakers.

A third exhibit is the fishing-themed Jimny Sierra Marine Style, whereby the SUV is fitted with cases on the exterior to hold fishing rods, while its interior features upholstery made from the same material found on wetsuits. The model will be accompanied by Suzuki’s S17 small boat that perfectly suits the theme of the Marine Style.