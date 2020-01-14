In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 14 January 2020 12:09 pm / 0 comments

After a brief teaser campaign, Subaru officially unveiled the Levorg Prototype STI Sport at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, and we have live photos of the sporty wagon.

Visually, the LP STI Sport doesn’t differ that heavily from the “regular” Levorg Prototype that made its debut at last year’s Tokyo Motor Show. Standout cues include the addition of “STI” badges, a front lip spoiler, a pair of LED light strips above the front fog lamps, new-design wheels, STI-branded exhaust finishers and a diffuser-like element for the rear bumper.

A more important bit of kit isn’t in direct sight, as the LP STI Sport features electronically controlled dampers for the first time in a Subaru model. This is linked to a “Drive Mode Select” system, which alters the characteristics of the car’s power unit, steering, dampers and AWD system.

Subaru has yet to provide details on the new Levorg’s powertrain, merely stating the wagon will get a new 1.8 litre turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinder boxer engine. This is mated to a Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and likely a Lineartronic CVT as well.

The wagon also gets the company’s next-generation EyeSight system, which features a renewed stereo camera setup with a wider viewing angle. The system is also supported by four radar sensors on the front and rear bumpers, which allows it to have a 360-degree sense around the vehicle, while the pre-collision braking function has also been expanded to cover crossing and turning at an intersection with low visibility.

Like recent Subaru models (XV, Ascent, Impreza and Forester), the new Levorg rides on the Subaru Global Platform and was first previewed by Viziv Tourer Concept during last year’s Geneva Motor Show. While it may still be labelled a “Prototype,” the Levorg is very much close to being production ready, with a market launch set to take place in Japan in the second half of 2020.

GALLERY: Subaru Levorg Prototype