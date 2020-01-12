In Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Danny Tan / 12 January 2020 8:46 am / 0 comments

The recently-launched JDM Daihatsu Rocky, which along with the Toyota Raize will be sister cars to the upcoming Perodua D55L SUV, has three exterior styling packages for customers to pick at Japanese showrooms. They styles are Elegance, Powerful and Sporty – we’re focusing on the latter here.

The Sporty Style for the Rocky is essentially a Perodua GearUp type of package combining a bodykit, exterior decals and some interior trim accents. The Sporty five-piece bodykit consists of a prominent front chin spoiler, side skirts, rear lip, and a raised rear spoiler.

On the standard Rocky, the lower ring of the car is in SUV-style black plastic, but the Sporty’s add-on bits are in body colour. The package costs 200,000 yen (RM7,448). Speaking of body colour, what you’re seeing here is the new Compagno Red, which is described as a saturated colour that glows crimson with light. It’s one of three colours that can be had with a two-tone black roof effect.

The Tokyo Auto Salon showcar includes all available accessories, and we can see gloss black garnish on the front and rear fog lamp surrounds, red pinstripe accents grille and tailgate trim, a carbon-style fuel cap sticker and 16-inch six twin-spoke alloys in black. As for decals, we see fake “gills” on the fenders and twin black stripes on the hood and tailgate.

Inside, one can add on leather seats with red borders and stitching, as well as “red carbon” trim on the door handle surrounds, area surrounding the power window controls and gear lever bezel. It’s all a little over the top, but that’s the trend.

The Daihatsu Rocky is powered by a 1.0 litre three-cylinder turbo engine with 98 PS and 140 Nm. Paired to a CVT, it’s also optionally available in Japan with all-wheel drive. WLTP fuel efficiency figures are 18.6 km/l and 17.4 km/l for the AWD. Under the skin, which is very compact at just below four metres long, is the new DNGA platform.

The Perodua version of the Rocky, codenamed D55L, should surface sometime later this year. I’m putting my money on Perodua, which does the sporty look better than Daihatsu due to ample training (Malaysians aren’t very subtle in taste), doing an even better looking base face and GearUp kit than the Rocky’s Sporty style.

By the way, it has been a long time since we're getting a P2 model that's also on sale in Japan, so parts and tuning possibilities should be wider than usual. What do you think of this compact SUV and its Sporty kit?



