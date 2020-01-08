In Cars, Local News, Malaysian Makes, Perodua / By Mick Chan / 8 January 2020 11:27 am / 0 comments

With the launch of the 2020 Perodua Bezza, the Malaysian carmaker brings its range of GearUp accessories to the latest addition in its model line-up. As the case was with the 2019 Perodua Axia, purchases of GearUp accessories for the just-launched 2020 Bezza can also be factored into a car’s hire purchase scheme.

Available from March 2020 is the dynamic bodykit, priced at RM2,000 and is comprised of a front bumper kit with light guides, rear bumper kit and rear spoiler. The bodykit is available for the Garnet Red (for X and AV variants only), Granite Grey, Sugar Brown, Ocean Blue, Glittering Silver and Ivory White exterior colours.

Also available for the Bezza exterior are door visors at RM150, side door protectors at RM350 and chrome window garnish at RM145. Inside, dynamic seat covers are made of PVC and priced at RM600, while LED scuff plates at the door sills add blue illumination; these are priced at RM260 per set.

Also available for the Bezza interior are coil mats with mesh top (RM180), coil mats (RM140), arm rest with USB port (RM220), luggage tray (RM140), sun shades (RM85) and chrome scuff plates (RM140). For improved noise insulation, the door comfort insulator set is priced at RM450, while the hood insulator is priced at RM72.

On the safety front, the ISOFIX child seat is listed at RM975, which is available in black or red, and a set of anti-theft brackets for each of the four doors costs RM130. The GearUp Smart TPMS is available for the 2020 Bezza as well, and is priced at RM430; this consists of an in-car unit, four sensors, four lock nuts, one wrench and two included AA batteries.

A number of GearUp packages are on offer – the Stylish Package which adds the side door protectors to the Dynamic Bodykit is priced at RM2,120, while the Utility Package is priced at RM340 and includes coil mats, a luggage tray, hood insulator and booster cables.

As with the 2019 Axia, there is a plethora for accessories for aid convenience in daily use. These include the smart tracker (RM42), sun visor organiser (RM20), luggage mat (RM75), luggage organiser (RM37), magnetic phone holder (RM30) and magnetic shopping bag hook (RM50). Also as before, the GearUp catalogue features service items including a fire extinguisher, steering lock, iridium spark plugs, cleaner fluids and more; click through the gallery below for the full complement.