In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 14 January 2020 3:08 pm / 1 comment

Last year, Nissan introduced the facelifted Skyline in Japan, which included a performance-focused variant called the 400R. At the recent Tokyo Auto Salon, the carmaker unveiled a unique show car based on said model called the Skyline 400R Sprint Concept.

Mechanically, it is identical to the car it is based on, featuring a VR30DDTT 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 engine that produced 405 PS and 475 Nm of torque, with drive going to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic.

What makes the 400R Sprint Concept unique are the exterior modifications done to it, which include custom front and rear bumpers that give the car a more aggressive look. These look to serve some aerodynamic purpose, as the front splitter and vents help to channel air down the side skirts to the diffuser and outlets that are part of the rear bumper.

There are also NACA ducts on the bonnet, which complement the Skyline’s redesigned face, to even more closely mimic the company’s flagship GT-R sports car, albeit with two extra doors. Other sporty add-ons include a double-wing spoiler, a set of 20-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, and large exhaust finishers.

To complete the look, the car sports a two-tone paint scheme of white silver with a matte black hood, roof, wheels and trunk. These are joined by green accents along the side profile, grille and tyre sidewalls. On the inside, the driver’s seat has been swapped out for a Recaro bucket seat, which is upholstered to match the rest of the otherwise standard cabin.