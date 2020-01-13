In Cars, Honda, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 13 January 2020 10:05 am / 1 comment

Honda has unveiled the S660 facelift at the ongoing Tokyo Auto Salon, and as midlife updates go, this one is pretty subtle. The pint-sized two-seater sports car was first introduced in March 2015 with a blacked-out windshield surround, but the facelift model gets a body-coloured finish.

No changes to the dual projector headlights, though the front grille is new (black finish) and the lower bumper features LED fog lamps that are arranged vertically. The turn indicators which were previously positioned on the fenders have been integrated into the wing mirrors, and the S660 rides on an all-new 15-inch aluminium alloy design shod with 165/55 Yokohama tyres.

Other exterior revisions include a slight colour change to the LED combination tail lights, although the design and graphics remain the same as before. The rear panel with which the Honda badge sits is also now see-through, and two brand new colours – Active Green Pearl and Alabaster Silver Metallic – paint join the line-up for a total of seven exterior finishes.

On the inside, it’s largely the same as before, but look closer and you’ll find that the steering wheel and shift knob now get Alcantara wrap. A freestanding infotainment display remains optional, and it can be had with Honda’s GPS navigation.

As before, there is also the sportier S660 Modulo X, which gets a two-tone Bordeaux red and black interior, as well as a red top. Notable exterior differences include a more aggressive front bumper with horizontal LED fog lamps, dark aluminium twin four-spoke alloys, and wing mirrors finished in Night Hawk Black Pearl. The leather seats also get a new design.

Other than that, the S660 is pretty much the same as before. It’s powered by a 660 cc turbocharged DOHC three-cylinder engine, making 64 hp and 104 Nm of torque (figures that meet Kei-car regulations). The engine is paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT transmission with shift paddles, and both ‘boxes will send the mini sports car to a top speed of 140 km/h.

In case you didn’t know, the S660 is a mid-engined, rear-wheel drive roadster, and you’ll be hard pressed to find anything of its kind elsewhere. It weighs just 860 kg, and can only be had with the sole S07A turbocharged three-potter engine.

For safety, things are carried over from before, meaning it gets four airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist, Hill Start Assist, and Emergency Stop Signal as standard, while the City-Brake Active System is available as an option. The S660 also gets Agile Handing Assist electronic control system, which uses brake torque to stabilise the vehicle mid-corner.

In Japan, pricing for the S660 starts from 2,031,700 yen (RM75k; 10% consumption tax included) for the entry-level model, while the Modulo X goes for a whopping 3,042,600 yen (RM113k). However, the Modulo X is only available in four exterior colours, those being French Blue Pearl, Alabaster Silver Metallic, Premium Star White Pearl, and Carnival Yellow II.